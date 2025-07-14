Rosec Jewels Announces Seasonal Offer with 20% Off Colored Gemstone Jewelry and Free Stud Earrings

Customers can explore lab-grown and moissanite jewelry with 20% off, a free pair of studs, and a complimentary one-year warranty.

We want to celebrate timeless design and ethical sourcing by making gemstone jewelry more accessible this season” — Ankit Gupta, CEO of Rosec Jewels.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosec Jewels, a direct-to-consumer fine jewelry brand, has launched a limited-time promotion offering 20% off its colored gemstone jewelry collection, along with a free pair of moissanite stud earrings and a complimentary one-year warranty on all purchases. The offer includes a wide selection of lab-grown, moissanite, and gemstone-based designs crafted to appeal to customers seeking ethically made and distinctive jewelry.Gemstone Jewelry with a Contemporary FocusThe sale highlights Rosec Jewels' curated range of lab-grown gemstone and colored stone jewelry, including sapphire, ruby, emerald, topaz, and amethyst designs. All gemstones are certified and set in hallmarked 10K, 14K, or 18K gold, available in ready-to-ship and made-to-order options.Moissanite jewelry continues to be one of the brand’s most popular offerings due to its brilliance, affordability, and sustainable origin. The current promotion includes moissanite engagement rings , earrings, and pendant sets, each crafted with D–F color and VS clarity stones.Expanding Interest in Lab-Grown Diamond JewelryRosec Jewels continues to observe increased interest in lab-grown diamond jewelry, reflecting a broader consumer trend toward sustainable luxury. Lab-grown diamonds—produced through advanced technological processes—share the same physical, chemical, and optical properties as mined diamonds. As a result, they offer an alternative that supports environmental responsibility while meeting traditional expectations of durability and brilliance.The brand’s current promotion includes a wide range of lab-grown diamond designs across several categories:These rings feature diamonds created in controlled settings, available in classic solitaire, halo, and vintage-inspired styles. Each stone is certified for E–F color and VS clarity, offering exceptional sparkle and a timeless aesthetic.Lab-Grown Diamond Stud Earrings:A foundational element of any jewelry collection, the stud earrings offered by Rosec Jewels are available in various cuts such as round, princess, and oval. The earrings are designed for versatility—suitable for both formal occasions and everyday use.Lab-Grown Diamond Necklaces and Pendants:The collection includes minimal solitaire pendants, layered necklaces, and nature-inspired motifs, each incorporating sustainably sourced lab-grown diamonds. These pieces blend subtle elegance with ethical sourcing values.Lab-Grown Diamond Rings (Everyday and Occasion Wear):Beyond engagement styles, the range also includes fashion rings suitable for anniversaries, milestones, and daily wear. Set in 10K to 18K gold, the rings are handcrafted with precision, maintaining consistency in stone quality and overall design integrity.This expansion supports Rosec Jewels’ broader commitment to offering certified, conflict-free jewelry that appeals to modern consumers who value both aesthetics and ethical sourcing.Spotlight on Helix EarringAs ear-styling continues to evolve, Rosec Jewels is expanding its offering of helix earrings —designed for cartilage piercings and curated ears. Available in both minimalist and gemstone-studded designs, these earrings reflect a growing trend among younger audiences who value personalized jewelry options. Many helix earrings feature lab-grown stones or moissanite accents, making them suitable for everyday ethical wear.The company has built a reputation for transparent practices, offering certified stones, sustainable sourcing, and conflict-free materials. All purchases during the promotion include:Free One-Year WarrantyFree Pair of Moissanite Stud Earrings30-Day Return PolicyInsured U.S. ShippingBuy Now, Pay Later Options via Shop PayAbout Rosec JewelsWith over 10,000 satisfied customers and a 4.7-star rating on TrustPilot, Rosec Jewels continues to grow its presence in the U.S. fine jewelry market by offering handcrafted, ethical alternatives to traditional luxury. The company specializes in lab-grown diamonds, moissanite, and colored gemstones, with all jewelry backed by certified quality and customer-friendly service policies.To view the full collection and current promotion, visit: www.rosecjewels.com

