Ozwell First to Achieve Drummond pDSI-Risk Certification for AI-Powered Health IT

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drummond, a trusted leader in health IT certification and compliance, is pleased to announce that Ozwell (a Medical Informatics Engineering, Inc. product), an innovator in ambient clinical documentation technology, has successfully completed Drummond’s newly launched predictive decision support interventions (pDSI)-Risk Certification program. This achievement demonstrates Ozwell’s commitment to developing dependable and responsible AI solutions for healthcare, grounded in robust risk management and clear regulatory alignment.Drummond’s pDSI-Risk Certification program is tailored for AI developers, EHR vendors, and health IT innovators seeking to meet growing expectations around risk management for pDSI. The certification confirms that Ozwell’s AI platform meets key benchmarks related to intervention risk assessment and mitigation, which is a critical step in supporting the responsible use of AI in clinical care.“Ozwell’s certification under the Predictive Decision Support Initiative reflects a core belief that has guided its development from day one,” said Doug Horner, CEO and Founder of Medical Informatics Engineering. “Clinicians didn’t go into medicine to fill out paperwork. Ozwell lifts that burden. It listens, documents, routes, and organizes quietly, intelligently, and in real time. We are not here to replace providers. We are here to restore their time, their energy, and their connection to care.”Will Reiske, CTO and Co-founder of Ozwell, added, "Technology should not try to take the lead in a clinical encounter. Ozwell plays a supporting role. It is always on and always helpful, but never in the way. That is exactly why it became the first ambient AI tool certified under the Predictive Decision Support Initiative. It proves that AI can be powerful without being overpowering.”As AI-powered pDSI continues to reshape healthcare delivery, conformance with Intervention Risk Management (IRM) and Source Attribute disclosure requirements has become essential for developers aiming to foster trust and ensure safety, by providing explainability and transparency for users of these solutions. Through the certification process, Drummond confirmed Ozwell’s alignment with pDSI transparency and risk management standards set by ASTP/ONC regulation § 170.315(b)(11)“Certification from a trusted and impartial third-party like Drummond is a powerful indicator of an organization’s readiness to operate in a regulated, safety-first environment,” said John Valutkevich, Director of Programs at Drummond. “Ozwell’s participation in the pDSI-Risk program reflects its thoughtful approach to risk mitigation, transparency, and delivering innovation that meets both clinical and compliance expectations.”The pDSI-Risk Certification program provides a pathway for modular and standalone AI solutions (including those outside the ONC Health IT Certification scope) to demonstrate alignment with industry-leading standards and principles for safe AI deployment. With this certification, Ozwell is well-positioned to expand its impact across healthcare settings while building stakeholder trust in its AI-driven medical assistant technology.About Drummond Group LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. We initially specialized in supporting Health IT software developers creating EHR and e-prescription systems. Today, Drummond’s expertise spans compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity, serving healthcare payers, providers, and industries like retail and finance.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, assessment, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including ONC Health IT, HIPAA, PCI, and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.Since becoming an ONC ATL and Accredited Certification Body (ACB) in 2010, Drummond has certified over 3,500 Health IT products, establishing itself as the leading provider of ONC Health IT testing and certification services.About OzwellOzwell was built to remove one of healthcare’s biggest obstacles: administrative overload. This ambient AI listens during visits, transcribes key details, and populates charts in real time. It reduces the manual burden of documentation, enabling providers to focus on patient care. Ozwell also supports operational tasks like call automation, inbox triage, and referral coordination, quietly working in the background without disrupting existing workflows.Ozwell is designed to work with any EHR and goes beyond ambient transcription. It enables secure cross-practice communication, supports visual capture through camera integration, and interfaces with existing EHR systems to streamline workflows. Smart actions help automate prescriptions, orders, and referrals, and generate meaningful clinical summaries.Ozwell is developed by Medical Informatics Engineering (MIE) and its affiliate companies. Founded in 1995, MIE is a healthcare software company with 30 years of experience building compliant, interoperable solutions. Its technologies help organizations manage healthcare, data governance, and digital transformation with confidence. MIE and its affiliates offer a connected suite of healthcare solutions. Learn more at: ozwell.ai

