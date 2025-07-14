Fairlawn Celebrates Handel's Ice Cream Grand Opening

First 100 Guests Receive Free Ice Cream for a Year on July 17

FAIRLAWN, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , serving handmade ice cream since 1945, is opening its newest location in Fairlawn, Ohio, at 2935 West Market St, and celebrating with a grand opening on Thursday, July 17, 2025, with family-friendly fun. The festivities kick off at 11 am and will feature music, chances to win swag, plus sweet treats and giveaways. The fun doesn't stop there. The first 100 guests on July 17 will have a chance to win Free Ice Cream for a Year*!Danielle and Tyler Hysell, franchisees and lifelong residents of Northeast Ohio, lead the Fairlawn Handel's. The couple are local entrepreneurs with experience in property management and are involved in their family's construction business."Handel's has been a staple in our lives—growing up, it was always a place that felt special, nostalgic, and delicious. When the opportunity arose to bring that same joy to others, especially in our community, we knew it was the right move," said Danielle Hysell, Co-owner of the Fairlawn Handel’s Ice Cream. “We wanted to build something our kids could grow up around, something we could be proud of, and something that genuinely brings people together. We look forward to celebrating our newest location with area Fairlawn residents and visitors!”The grand opening celebration will also feature a special treat for furry friends. The Fairlawn store is gifting a free Handel's dog bowl with every purchase of a pack of Dogsters, which are peanut butter ice cream-style treats made especially for dogs. This offer is available while supplies last.The Fairlawn Handel’s boasts 2,600 sq. ft. and offers pick-up, delivery with DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, and catering services. It will be open daily from 11 am-10 pm.“Opening Handel’s in Fairlawn just feels right—it feels like home. This community is vibrant, welcoming, and full of families and individuals who value connection. We’re excited to create a fun, friendly place where people can gather, make memories, and enjoy a sweet treat. For us, this isn’t just about starting a business—it’s about becoming part of something special,” said Tyler Hysell, Co-owner of the Fairlawn Handel’s Ice Cream.For more information about Handel’s Fairlawn, including upcoming events, visit www.handelsicecream.com/store/fairlawn or follow them on Instagram @Handels_Fairlawn *Must be 18 years or older to receive the Free Ice Cream for a Year offer.About Handel's Ice CreamFounded in the summer of 1945, Handel’s began when Alice Handel started serving homemade ice cream from her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio, using fruit from her backyard and her personal recipes. Her handcrafted creations quickly became a neighborhood favorite, laying the foundation for what would become one of America’s most beloved ice cream brands.Under the stewardship of Lenny Fisher, Handel’s grew from a single stand to a nationally celebrated franchise, earning generations of loyal fans through its steadfast commitment to quality, tradition and community. Now with over 150 locations and 140 flavors that rotate seasonally, the brand still stays true to Alice’s original vision, each batch of ice cream is still made fresh on-site.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.