Altitude Trampoline Park Austin Elevates the Fun with New Attractions

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altitude Trampoline Park , a premier indoor adventure park in Austin is thrilled to announce the addition of exciting new attractions! Located at 6800 West Gate Blvd., the park has enhanced its offerings with new features to provide even more high-flying fun for the community.The renovated 39,806-square-foot park, an Austin staple since 2016, now features three brand-new attractions designed to appeal to guests of all ages. These additions include:- A new Sports Court for basketball and soccer lovers.- A massive inflatable attraction with two thrilling slides.- A dedicated Toddler Town soft play area for the littlest jumpers.These new attractions complement the park's existing popular features, which include Extreme Dodgeball Courts, a Trapeze, a High Dive, a Rock Wall, a Tumble Track, and more!"We opened our park early in the Altitude Trampoline Park license process and have continued to see the brand make positive changes to help franchisees succeed," said the Austin Altitude Trampoline Park team. “We are incredibly excited to bring these new attractions to our loyal customers and can't wait for them to experience the upgrades we’ve made."Beyond the new attractions, the park offers unique programs for the community:- Friday Night Friendzy: On Fridays from 7 to 10 p.m., friends can kick off the weekend with three hours of jump time and two slices of pizza for $20.- Junior Jumpers Jam: From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday through Friday, the park is specially designed for high-flyers ages 2-6. Pricing starts at $12 for one child and one parent.“We joined the Altitude family in 2015 and opened our doors to Austin in 2016. Nearly a decade later, we’ve celebrated thousands of birthdays, welcomed countless families, and built a true community hub.” said the Austin Altitude Trampoline Park team. “As we mark 10 years in the Altitude system, we’re celebrating with exciting new attractions for the next decade of fun.”Since its opening in July 2016, Altitude Trampoline Park Austin has provided a safe and fun environment for the community. The park is committed to offering a premium experience for all ages and occasions, including birthday parties, corporate events, and family outings. For refreshments, the park offers a variety of concessions where guests can enjoy ICEES, drinks, chips, candy, and order pizza, making it easy to refuel between jumps.The Austin Altitude Trampoline Park is open Wednesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and has extended hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the park is open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. While the park is regularly closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, it does open on school holidays.For more information about the Austin Altitude Trampoline Park and jump passes, visit https://www.altitudetrampolinepark.com/locations/texas/austin/ or follow the park on Facebook & Instagram.About Altitude Trampoline ParkAltitude Trampoline Park is a premier indoor adventure park offering cutting edge trampolines, games, programs, and celebrations for all ages. Altitude is the home for active family fun! Guests can, in fact, Jump Happy! With unlimited use of trampolines, soft play, basketball, dodgeball, interactive games and more, providing a great way for families to stay together and play together all year long.Nearing 100 locations worldwide, Altitude parks are centrally located and easily accessible, making it the convenient, budget friendly choice for families in 2025. More information can be found at altitudetrampolinepark.com

