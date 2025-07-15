Deer Solution Expands to North Austin Under the Local Leadership of Chuck Greene

Co-founders of Deer Solution Franchising, Kris and Jaime Goodrich, welcome their newest owner Chuck Greene, Deer Solution of North Austin. Deer Solution helps homeowners protect their landscaping from deer damage with our all-natural repellent service.

New franchise brings decades of proven deer control experience to Central Texas homeowners

I realized deer damage wasn’t just my problem. Many people in our region have the same issue, and Deer Solution offers an all-natural, family, pet and environmentally friendly solution that works.” — Chuck Greene

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Homeowners in North Austin now have a trusted new partner in the battle against deer damage with the launch of Deer Solution of North Austin , led by local resident and longtime IT professional Chuck Greene.After 39 years in the IT industry and a recent move from a suburban area to a gated lakeside community, Chuck experienced firsthand the frustration that comes with deer destroying carefully planted landscapes. Motivated by a desire to protect his own property and to help others in Central Texas do the same, Chuck discovered Deer Solution, The Authority in Deer Control, a service with a 45-year history of successfully protecting plants and property from deer browsing.“I realized this wasn’t just my problem,” said Chuck. “Many people in our region deal with the same issue, and Deer Solution offers an all-natural, family, pet and environmentally friendly solution that really works. Plus, it gave me the chance to combine two of my passions, deer and community service, into something meaningful.”As the owner of Deer Solution of North Austin, Chuck brings not only a personal commitment to solving deer-related landscape damage, but also a long-standing dedication to his community. An avid outdoorsman, Chuck is involved with his neighborhood’s architectural committee, volunteers with his local church, and participates in various local charities.“I’m the kind of person who throws a towel over my arm and says, ‘How can I help?’” he shared. “When I found a solution to deer damage that actually works, it felt natural to bring it to the community.”Chuck is most excited about collaborating with customers to understand the specific challenges they’re facing and helping them implement long-term solutions to protect their yards. Deer Solution’s approach is not one-size-fits-all; it’s customized to each property, based on local deer activity, plant types, and landscape layout. Each treatment plan is applied by trained technicians on a regular schedule, ensuring consistent and reliable protection.With its science-backed repellent system, Deer Solution has earned national recognition as The Authority in Deer Control, helping homeowners protect their landscapes for more than four decades. The launch of Deer Solution of North Austin extends that legacy to one of Texas’s most scenic and deer-populated regions.Deer Solution of North Austin is now offering free consultations and customized treatment plans for homeowners, businesses, and property managers across the area.About Deer SolutionDeer Solution is a trusted leader in family, pet and environmentally friendly deer repellent services. For over 45 years, the brand has provided consistent, science-based solutions tailored to individual landscapes. With professional franchisees delivering customized service across the country, Deer Solution continues to help homeowners protect their outdoor investments, season after season.To learn more or to schedule an estimate, visit www.DeerSolution.com or call (512) 377-6934.

