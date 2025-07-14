Revefi Partners with MIP to Deliver Groundbreaking AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization in Australia and New Zealand

Revefi AI Agent Revefi AI Agent Differentiators MIP Australia

Revefi has entered an exclusive distribution partnership with MIP (Aust) Pty Ltd to bring its AI-driven data-spend optimization agent, to ANZ.

The challenges of managing escalating cloud data costs and ensuring data quality are universal. Revefi's approach is a truly differentiated solution that directly addresses these pain points.” — Steve Hitchman

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi, a pioneer in Automated Cloud DataOps and FinOps, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with MIP (Aust) Pty Ltd, a leading technology distributor in the Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) region. This partnership will bring Revefi's groundbreaking AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization , Raden, to enterprises across Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to achieve unprecedented cost reduction and operational efficiency in their cloud data environments.The growth in AI, spiraling data volumes and the increasing adoption of cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and AWS Redshift have introduced significant complexities and escalating costs for organizations. Traditional, manual approaches to data management, FinOps, and performance optimization are falling short, leading to inefficiencies, unexpected expenditures, and a reactive stance on critical data operations.Revefi addresses these challenges with its autonomous AI Agent, Raden. Raden unifies Automated FinOps, Automated DataOps, Automated Performance Optimization, Automated Data Observability, and Automated Usage and Insights into a single, self-driving, zero-touch platform. Revefi has delivered up to a 60% reduction in cloud warehouse costs with greater than 100% annual ROI, with results often in minutes, not months. Global enterprises such as Verisk, AMD, Stanley Black & Decker, and Oceanspray have unlocked massive efficiencies, time and money savings and can now redirect valuable resources towards innovation.MIP (Aust) Pty Ltd, with its strong market presence and expertise in the ANZ technology landscape, is uniquely positioned to introduce Revefi's innovative solution to a region grappling with the complexities of cloud data spend. Under this exclusive agreement, MIP will be responsible for sales, marketing, distribution, and first-line support of the Revefi solution in ANZ."This partnership with MIP marks a pivotal moment for Revefi's global expansion and our mission to overhaul legacy data operations," said Sanjay Agrawal, CEO of Revefi Inc. "The Australian and New Zealand markets are rapidly adopting cloud data platforms, and with that comes the critical need for automated spend optimization. MIP's deep understanding of the local market and their commitment to innovative solutions make them the ideal partner to deliver Raden's transformative capabilities, helping enterprises unlock massive efficiencies and ROI from their data investments.""We are incredibly excited to partner with Revefi and bring their AI Agent to our customers in Australia and New Zealand," said Steve Hitchman, Group Managing Director at MIP (Aust) Pty Ltd. "The challenges of managing escalating cloud data costs and ensuring data quality are universal. Revefi's self-driving, zero-touch approach is a truly differentiated solution that directly addresses these pain points. It complements our existing portfolio by providing a powerful capability that will enable our customers to gain financial and operational control over their data infrastructure, driving real, measurable business value."This collaboration will empower enterprises in Australia and New Zealand to move beyond reactive cost control to a proactive, autonomous data management strategy, ensuring their data infrastructure is not only robust and reliable but also highly cost-efficient.Want to learn more?About RevefiRevefi is the creator of Raden, an AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s AI and ML-powered platform automates complex FinOps, data observability, data quality, and DataOps use cases with results in 5 minutes.About MIPMIP Australia is a Sydney-based data and analytics consultancy that helps organisations build end-to-end analytics capabilities. With a network of 100+ specialist consultants and partnerships with leading technology vendors, MIP delivers bespoke solutions; from strategy and roadmap development to implementation, support and ongoing training to solve critical business problems and enable long-term data strategies.ContactsGirish Bhatgirish@revefi.comSteve Hitchmansteve.hitchman@mip.com.au

