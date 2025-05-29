Revefi Unveils Groundbreaking AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization, Revolutionizing Cloud FinOps and DataOps

Revefi AI Agent Revefi AI Agent Differentiators Revefi Customers May 2025

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi Unveils Groundbreaking AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization, Revolutionizing Cloud FinOps and DataOpsA new paradigm in how Enterprises manage their data: Moving to autonomous Level 5 optimizationRevefi, a pioneer in Automated Cloud DataOps and FinOps, today announced the launch of its innovative AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization. Revefi's autonomous AI Agent is proven with Enterprises using data platforms such as Snowflake, Databricks, Google BigQuery, and AWS Redshift delivering 10x operational efficiency and millions in savings.At the 2025 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit, Louis DiModugno, Global CDO at Verisk, highlighted the multi-fold impact of Revefi. Within 3 months, Revefi’s autonomous AI Agent helped Verisk slash their Snowflake spend by 60% when the usage had increased by 50% across their key warehouses. Further, Revefi automatically created 665,000 monitors across their 130,000 tables and 7 trillion rows, thus providing their data team with proactive alerting on data quality and observability, all without requiring any human input."In today's data-driven economy, cloud data costs are a significant and unpredictable line item for Enterprises," said Sanjay Agrawal, Revefi CEO and Co-founder. "Knowing how the spend is tracking no longer cuts it, the need is actionability that leads to change management to help stay the course.The challenge is if one over pivots on cutting costs, it quickly becomes a data operations problem, and vice versa. With native self-tuning, self-driving, and self-healing capabilities that continuously balances performance and spend, we are helping enterprises such as Verisk, AMD, Stanley Black & Decker and Oceanspray to unlock massive efficiencies, time and money savings and redirect valuable resources towards innovation."Key capabilities of the Revefi AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization include:● Automated FinOps: Provides complete financial control over your data spend with automated continuous resource optimization, financial governance insights, accurate cost tracking, forecasting, chargebacks, showbacks, and budget management.● Automated Data Observability: Automates and optimizes data engineering workflows, to build and manage data infrastructure more efficiently and cost-effectively.● Automated Performance Optimization Maximizes the efficiency of your data platforms by automatically identifying and resolving performance bottlenecks, reducing query run times, and lowering infrastructure costs.● Streamlined Data Operations: Provides continuous SLA monitoring and management, proactively identifying and resolving issues that impact cost or efficiency.● Actionable Usage & Insights: Offers detailed usage reports, identifies cost drivers, and offers actionable insights to pinpoint inefficiencies, underutilized resources, and opportunities to optimize spend based on actual consumption patterns leading to decisions that reduce waste."Our AI Agent seamlessly integrates with existing data ecosystems, offering a zero-touch deployment with 5-minute onboarding that delivers immediate value," said Shashank Gupta, CTO and Co-founder of Revefi. “Unlike do-it-yourself products, we designed our AI Agent to automatically solve key use cases without any involvement from data teams, helping data, IT, and finance teams to shift their focus from reactive firefighting to strategic initiatives that drive business growth."Want to learn more?About RevefiRevefi is the creator of Raden, the world’s first AI data engineer, which now includes an AI Agent for Data Spend Optimization. The Revefi AI Agent is autonomous, self-tuning, zero-touch, and self-driving, augmenting data teams with expertise in spend optimization, data operations, data observability, performance optimization, and data usage. Revefi provides results in 5 minutes with 60% reduction in data spend and 10x improvement in operational efficiency. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s AI and ML-powered platform automates complex FinOps, data observability, data quality, and DataOps use cases.Contact

