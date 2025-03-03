Revefi Unveils Suite of AI-Powered Engineering Skills to Maximize ROI of Data Investments

Revefi Revefi Solutions Revefi Customers

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revefi , the creator of the world’s first AI data engineer, introduced its latest innovation, a suite of AI skills for Data Management and introduced Automated Data Warehouse Optimization, at the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025 in Orlando, FL. The solution is designed to help enterprises significantly reduce cloud costs, improve performance, and scale data outcomes with AI-driven data intelligence.Empowering Enterprises with AI-Driven Efficiency and Business OutcomesAs businesses continue their AI and data analytics journeys, managing cloud data warehouses efficiently remains a challenge. Revefi provides real-time optimization, anomaly detection, and proactive cost management, allowing organizations to reduce waste and enhance operational efficiency - without any intervention.“Organizations are struggling with ballooning data costs and inefficient data architectures. Revefi AI-powered optimization gives enterprise data and IT teams the intelligence and automation they need to operate at peak efficiency,” said Sanjay Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Revefi. “With fully automated data warehouse optimization, companies can eliminate waste, accelerate analytics, and scale operations without unnecessary costs and human intervention.”Revefi’s AI-Powered Solutions for Data ManagementWith today’s announcement, the Revefi platform now augments data teams with additional and expanded engineering skills for data management, including:● AI Data Engineer – Automates data transformations and optimizations● AI DBA – Enhances database performance and reliability● AI Performance Engineer – Ensures system scalability and responsiveness● AI FinOps Engineer – Optimizes data cloud spend automatically or with engineer-in-the-loop“Revefi recognizes that data teams need use case specific intelligent automation to navigate the increasing complexity of modern data environments. Our platform works seamlessly to empower data teams with real-time insights, predictive optimizations, and cost-effective operations,” said Shashank, CTO of Revefi. “Unlike do-it-yourself or niche agent tools, by integrating AI across data engineering, database management, performance monitoring, and FinOps, Revefi is redefining how businesses can unlock value from their vital asset - data in minutes now”.Real-World Success with Global EnterprisesLeading enterprises such as AMD, Stanley Black & Decker, Verisk, and Princeton Review have already realized significant outcomes with Revefi. Many customers are using automated warehouse optimization, to successfully reduce data spend, maximize performance.With the increasing data platform spend intensity with Snowflake, Databricks, Google Big Query and AWS Redshift for multi-product, analytics, AI-workloads across vertical and horizontal use cases, the need for performance efficiency and spend efficiency is essential. Leveraging automation and power of scalable and safe AI alleviates these challenges within our customer data ecosystems.Aligning with AI-Driven Future at Gartner Data & Analytics Summit 2025Revefi’s announcement aligns with Gartner’s 2025 Summit theme, ‘Scale Data and Analytics on Your AI Journey,’ emphasizing the importance of AI-powered automation for modern data strategies. As enterprises strive to balance performance and cost-effectiveness, Revefi’s platform with AI data agent technology provides the essential tools to optimize cloud data environments.Join the Revefi team at the Gartner Summit from March 3-5:- Booth #919 – Experience Revefi’s AI powered data skills including AI Data Engineer and Automated Data Warehouse Optimization firsthand.- Speaking Session: Join Louis DiModugno, Global CDO of Verisk, and Sanjay Agrawal, CEO and co-founder of Revefi, as they discuss Verisk’s Journey with Revefi AI Data Engineer on March 5th, 12:40 PM at Gaylord Palms, Theater #4.Get Started TodayVisit revefi.com/get-started to learn more about Revefi’s latest innovations and start using them today.About RevefiRevefi is the creator of Raden, the world’s first AI data engineer, which augments data engineers and empowers data teams with expertise in data architecture, observability, system performance, optimization and spend optimization. With an automation-first, zero-touch and no-data-access approach, Revefi enables businesses to maximize ROI on their data investments, reducing data spend, driving massive operational efficiencies and delivering results in just five minutes. Founded in 2021 by data experts and ThoughtSpot co-founders Sanjay Agrawal and Shashank Gupta, Revefi’s GenAI-powered platform automates complex data observability, data quality FinOps and DataOps use cases. For more information, visit revefi.com.

