SGS Awards RED Cybersecurity Certification to Robustel for an Industrial Router

Robustel has achieved RED cybersecurity certification for its industrial high-speed router

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has awarded China-based IoT solutions provider, Robustel, RED (Radio Equipment Directive) cybersecurity certification for its industrial high-speed router, R1520-4L Global.The European Union’s (EU) RED Delegated Act on cybersecurity aims to strengthen the cybersecurity of internet-connected radio products sold in the EU. It becomes mandatory for wireless devices and products accessing EU markets from August 1, 2025, after which manufacturers must be compliant or face potential action.The R1520-4L Global is Robustel’s latest 4G router providing wireless connectivity to industrial M2M and IoT applications. Achieving the enhanced cybersecurity standard EN 18031 confirms that it meets the EU’s RED certification 2014/53/EU and qualifies for EU market access.Desmond Kuang, General Manager IoT Business Unit of Robustel said: “As a company committed to delivering secure, compliant industrial IoT solutions for global markets, we are delighted to have achieved RED cybersecurity certification from SGS. This proof of compliance with EU regulations will boost trust in our products amongst international customers.”SGS, an accredited Notified Body (NB) for RED, delivers comprehensive and independent product testing against the standard’s stringent requirements. Working closely with the Robustel team, headquartered in Guangzhou, China, SGS undertook a thorough review of its technical documentation to identify issues and mitigate risks. This was followed by in-depth product testing across key cybersecurity areas including access control, authentication, secure communication, data storage, logging, traffic control and cryptography.Anson Luo, Head of SGS-CSTC Cybersecurity Service, said: “It was a pleasure to support Robustel to verify its product compliance with the new EU standard. As more and more products employ radio technology in their applications, and many of these devices connect to the internet, security threats for products to be attacked and exploited increase. We look forward to supporting retailers and manufacturers around the world to meet the new requirements in the months ahead.”SGS cybersecurity servicesSGS has a network of cybersecurity teams located in major cities across China, as well as in major countries around the world. Their focus is on the application of cybersecurity technology in industrial automation, rail transit, road vehicles, consumer electronics, medical devices and secure payments.SGS also provides comprehensive cybersecurity training, assessment, and certification services to help businesses address cybersecurity challenges, manage and reduce risks, and meet international standards and regulatory requirements.SGS's cybersecurity services cover the entire life cycle of components, products, networks, and systems, to help businesses maintain a competitive advantage in the global market.Find out more about SGS’s RED certification services here. About RobustelFounded in 2010, Robustel is a leading provider of industrial IoT hardware and software solutions, specializing in secure, rugged, and scalable connectivity for mission-critical applications. Headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Robustel serves customers in over 100 countries, delivering cellular routers, gateways, and edge computing platforms tailored to sectors such as smart cities, transportation, energy, maritime, and manufacturing. With a strong focus on cybersecurity and service-driven innovation, Robustel empowers enterprises to modernize infrastructure, reduce operational costs, and improve efficiency across distributed networks.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.