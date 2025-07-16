Introducing CarryOK®: Travel Sentry's New Stress-Free Carry On Solution

The CarryOK® widget integrates seamlessly into travel booking platforms, airline websites, and travel apps, providing instant validation against specific airline carry-on requirements.

CarryOK® by Travel Sentry: Instantly check if your hand luggage meets airline rules - no more boarding gate surprises or hidden fees.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The boarding gate meltdown. We've all seen it or been there, when carry-on luggage doesn’t meet airline requirements, resulting in stress, expense and delays.Today, Travel Sentry is excited to announce the launch of CarryOK® , our new carry-on checker that eliminates hand luggage guesswork by providing real-time size and weight validation for carry-on bags across European airlines.Perfect Timing for European TravellersCarryOK's Phase 1 launch comes at a pivotal moment for European air travel. Airlines for Europe (A4E) has just confirmed that its member airlines have started applying the guaranteed set of dimensions of 40 × 30 × 15 cm for the personal item that usually is placed under the seat in front, marking the first concrete step toward standardizing cabin baggage across European carriers. This milestone aligns with June’s European Parliament vote in favour of banning airline hand luggage charges, signalling a significant shift toward passenger-friendly policies. If this legislation passes into law, EU travellers will be able to bring both a personal item and carry-on luggage into the cabin at no extra cost – standardising allowances across all carriers and ending an era of opaque, exploitative fee structures.CarryOKensures travellers can navigate both current requirements and emerging standards with confidence, regardless of which airline they choose for their summer holidays this year.The Most Reliable Checker in the SkyOur commitment to real-time accuracy is what sets CarryOKapart. As the most frequently updated carry-on checker available, CarryOKensures travellers have access to the latest airline requirements, because in air travel, yesterday's information can mean today's boarding gate surprise.Travel Sentry's reliability in this space stems from our unique position as the most trusted brand in the air travel ecosystem. We have made significant investments to ensure the widget remains continuously updated as a comprehensive resource for travellers. CarryOKrepresents the first step in Travel Sentry’s broader technology integration strategy to become the trusted travel advisor for every journey.What's NextWe are offering this valuable tool free of charge to our partners, including travel booking platforms and travel apps. Subsequent rollouts will expand coverage to include airlines from Asia and the Americas.For travel industry partners interested in integrating CarryOKinto their platforms, we’re ready to onboard you – just reach out to marketing@travelsentry.org.About Travel SentryTravel Sentry is the licensing company behind the TSA Lock system, recognisable by its trademarked Red Diamond. Using Travel Sentry-approved locks allows luggage to be opened, inspected and relocked by security authorities without damage. The Red Diamond is a symbol of trust and quality worldwide.

