IEC Group Launches Gold Compliance Certification: WorkMotion Becomes First EOR to Achieve Landmark Recognition
The IEC Group (International EOR Compliance) is the first organization to provide an independent, standards-based EOR audit and certification framework.
The IEC Compliance Audit was created to answer a pressing market need: transparency. In an industry where over 800 EOR providers claim “full compliance,” clients are left struggling to validate which platforms can truly deliver legally sound global employment. The IEC framework is the first independent, global audit specifically built to assess EOR compliance maturity—thorough, yet pragmatic.
Raising the Bar: Over 1,000 Checkpoints Across Global Markets
The audit includes more than 1,000 control points, applied across multiple jurisdictions and countries, and mapped to real-world employer risks: labor leasing, payroll, social security, data protection, tax law, benefits, and more. Crucially, the process is designed to be scalable and improvement-oriented, minimizing disruption while driving operational upgrades across the EOR’s infrastructure.
“Trust in an EOR partner must be earned—not assumed,” said Luis Praxmarer, CEO of The IEC Group. “WorkMotion not only met all mandatory requirements, including labor leasing license validation, but also demonstrated a high degree of process maturity across the board. They have truly set a new gold standard.”
Why Compliance Matters More Than Ever
For HR leaders managing remote and distributed teams, staying current with local employment laws, tax codes, and social insurance requirements is increasingly unmanageable—especially across dozens of jurisdictions. The IEC audit provides buyers with a verified benchmark of trust and legal certainty, helping them cut through vague marketing language and focus on substance.
“Global hiring comes with real legal risk,” said Luis Praxmarer. “With the IEC Certification, companies can now identify EOR partners that are truly built for scale, transparency, and compliance across borders.”
A New Era of Compliance Leadership
WorkMotion’s certification signals a broader shift in the EOR market—from speed alone, to speed with accountability. Their success reflects not only legal conformity, but operational excellence in managing global employment processes.
“We’re proud to be the first EOR to achieve IEC’s Gold Certification,” said Felix Steffens, Co-Founder & CEO of WorkMotion. “This recognition affirms our mission to make global employment simple, scalable, and fully compliant.”
White Paper Coming Soon
In the coming weeks, The IEC Group and WorkMotion will release a joint white paper unpacking the audit methodology, outlining key compliance challenges, and offering practical guidance to help companies choose the right global partner.
About The IEC Group
The IEC Group (International EOR Compliance) is the first organization to provide an independent, standards-based EOR audit and certification framework. With deep experience in workforce compliance, regulatory research, and global HR risk analysis, the IEC Group equips companies to make informed, confident hiring decisions anywhere in the world.
About WorkMotion
WorkMotion is a leading global employment platform enabling companies to hire talent in over 160 countries without the need to establish legal entities. Combining smart automation with legal expertise, WorkMotion empowers teams to scale internationally with speed, transparency, and peace of mind.
