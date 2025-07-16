Coltala Aerospace Transforms Evans into a Mission-Critical Powerhouse in U.S. Aerospace and Defense

Composite panel repair in progress — vacuum-assisted resin infusion ensures structural integrity and seamless restoration.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coltala Aerospace, a mission-driven aerospace and defense platform, today announced key operational and strategic enhancements at Evans Composites firmly positioning the company as a national leader and mission-critical force in composite repair and overhaul of aircraft flight controls and structures. Evans Composites saw transformative growth this past year: revenue in June 2025 increased by 55% compared to June 2024, and its workforce doubled in size. Powered by Coltala Aerospace’s precision integration strategy, this momentum has brought alignment and strength to Evans, driving significant gains in operational performance, scalability, and customer experience.

“Evans Composites has a long legacy of excellence in composite repair, and under the Coltala Aerospace platform, we’ve been able to further maximize its capabilities,” said Rick Armstrong, CEO of Coltala Aerospace. “By combining deep technical capability with Coltala’s disciplined operational model, we are now stronger, faster, and more strategically aligned to serve our partners in aerospace and defense.”

Since joining the Coltala Aerospace platform, Evans Composites has experienced:

Over 30% Reduction in Turn Times: Streamlined workflows and standardized procedures have significantly improved operational efficiency, enabling faster delivery without compromising quality. Customers are getting their products on time and with more speed—and it’s making a difference.

• Strategic Cross Division Alignment: Integration under Coltala’s unified vision has enhanced cross-functional collaboration and sharpened strategic focus across business units. Each division specializes in its core strengths and collaborates seamlessly on everything else.

• Data-Driven Decision Making: Implementation of robust reporting tools now empowers teams to make smarter, faster, and more informed decisions at all levels.

• Enhanced Customer Experience: New communication protocols and service tracking methods ensure more consistent, proactive, and transparent customer engagement. Customers are never left guessing—our 5-point communication process keeps them informed every step of the way.

• Scalable Infrastructure Investment: Modernized systems and tools support long-term growth, compliance, and operational excellence across the organization. With the addition of new tablets on the shop floor and redesigning employee work spaces, we have achieved the operational capacity to make our current phase of growth not only possible but sustainable for the long term.

These improvements reflect Coltala Aerospace’s core commitment to Precision and Purpose—delivering mission-critical solutions that strengthen America’s aerospace and defense capabilities.

“The implementation of our run chart and the progress reflected in our customer scorecards support our upward trajectory,” said Nick McDonald, Vice President - GM of Evans Composites. “As we continue looking ahead and strategically planning future Kaizen events, the future is bright, not only for our team and our organization, but most importantly, for our customers.”

“Evans has been a respected name in aviation for over 20 years,” added Joel Armstrong, VP of Sales and Marketing, “What Coltala Aerospace brought was the strategy and structure to transform that reputation into scalable, sustained performance.”

“Evans Composites represents the kind of high-integrity business Coltala seeks to elevate—one with deep industry roots and the capacity for transformation,” said Ralph Manning, Co-Founder of Coltala Holdings. “The team’s rapid progress is due to operational excellence and their culture of continuous improvement and accountability.”

“At Coltala, we look for businesses that can lead in both performance and impact. Evans Composites has not only improved how it operates—it’s redefining what it means to serve aerospace and defense customers with precision, speed, and mission alignment,” said Edward Crawford, Co-Founder of Coltala Holdings.

About Evans Composites

Evans Composites is an FAA / EASA / ISO Certified Part 145 Repair Station, specializing in the repair and overhaul of sheet metal, metal bonded and composite structures for corporate, commercial and military aircraft.

Evans Composites was founded in 2001 with the goal of supplying the airline, corporate and military aviation industry with an option for top quality and quick turn time repairs at competitive prices. The company’s focus has always been to maintain the “customer satisfaction” mentality at our forefront. Over the years, the company has developed a strong reputation within the industry and provides excellence in customer service and quality repairs, always concerned with fostering long-term relationships with our customers.

As Evans continues to expand, the future is bright for our increased capabilities both in repairs, manufacturing, engineering and ancillary services.

Discover how Evans Composites can deliver the performance and reliability your operations demand. Visit evanscomposites.com or contact sales@evanscomposites.com.

About Coltala Aerospace

Coltala Aerospace is a division of Coltala Holdings, committed to advancing America’s aerospace and defense industries with precision and purpose. Through integrated expertise in composites, MRO, and consulting, we provide mission-aligned solutions designed for long-term national impact. We deploy the Coltala Enterprise System (CES) into each of our businesses; a business system utilizing time tested Fortune 100 best practices and tools grounded in lean management principles. The CES facilitates rapid growth and ensures that every Coltala business achieves scale and reaches its full potential. We build businesses by establishing a foundation where both Mission and Margin are given equal priority.

Businesses interested in joining a Coltala Aerospace division should contact Jon Nauert at jon@coltala.com. To learn more, please visit coltalaaerospace.com .

