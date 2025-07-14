Karnataka Tourism Shines at TTF Kolkata 2025, Wins Award for Best Decoration

The Karnataka Tourism Stall at TTF Kolkata 2025 Karnataka Tourism stall Inaugural @ TTF Kolkata 2025 B2B Meetings Between the Travel Trade of Karnataka and Kolkata Karnataka Received the Award for Excellence for Best Decoration at TTF Kolkata 2025

Participation at India’s leading travel trade show strengthens Karnataka’s position as a preferred tourism destination

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism marked a successful presence at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Kolkata 2025, held from 11th to 13th July at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, by winning the Award for Excellence for Best Decoration. The recognition highlights Karnataka Tourism’s consistent efforts in presenting the state’s diverse tourism offerings in a visually captivating and immersive manner.The Karnataka Pavilion showcased the state’s wide array of tourism experiences — from the serene landscapes of Coorg and Chikmagalur to the majestic heritage of Hampi and Badami, the spiritual sanctity of Shravanabelagola and Udupi, the vibrant culture of Mysuru, and the rich biodiversity of Bandipur and Nagarhole. Special focus was also given to lesser-known destinations such as Gokarna, Bidar, and Dandeli, appealing to adventure seekers and cultural enthusiasts alike.The vibrantly themed stall received overwhelming footfall from travel trade professionals, tour operators, media, and curious travelers. Representatives from the Department of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, along with travel stakeholders and tourism boards, engaged in active B2B discussions to promote inbound travel and cross-state partnerships.The recognition for Best Decoration underscores Karnataka’s commitment to excellence in tourism promotion and its continued efforts to create a distinct identity in both domestic and international markets.TTF Kolkata 2025 served as an ideal platform for Karnataka to reinforce its position as one of India’s most versatile and culturally rich destinations. The Department looks forward to continuing its promotional efforts through similar engagements across domestic and international travel marts throughout the year.For more updates, follow Karnataka Tourism on social media and visit: www.karnatakatourism.org

Script your Adventure at Karnataka I Karnataka Tourism I Karnataka World

