Travel for All: Madhya Pradesh’s Path to Inclusive and Accessible Tourism

BHOPAL , MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, October 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Madhya Pradesh, the belief that travel is for everyone is quietly transforming the state’s tourism landscape. From ancient stupas to wildlife sanctuaries, heritage corridors to homestays, accessibility is becoming integral to the way Madhya Pradesh welcomes the world.Over the past year, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has made universal access a key priority, ensuring that age, ability, or mobility never stand in the way of discovery. The initiative aligns with the Government of India’s Accessible India Campaign and the principles of inclusivity and sustainability outlined in the Harit Sagar – Green Port Policy.At Sanchi Stupa, one of India’s most revered Buddhist heritage sites, accessibility has been thoughtfully reimagined. The monument now features a tactile pathway for visitors with visual impairments, informational plaques in Braille, and a fully wheelchair-accessible route — allowing every traveler to experience its timeless serenity.In Khajuraho, home to the world-famous UNESCO-listed temples, infrastructure upgrades include ramps, railings, and audio guide facilities that ease mobility and enrich engagement for differently-abled visitors. Plans for tactile pathways are also underway, further advancing the goal of seamless accessibility.At Bhopal’s Van Vihar National Park, accessibility takes a natural form. The park’s smooth internal roads, electric vehicle access, and wheelchair-friendly entrances and parking areas ensure that visitors of all mobility levels can explore its rich biodiversity with comfort and safety.The effort extends well beyond heritage and nature. Under the ongoing redevelopment of railway stations — including Jabalpur, Gwalior, Katni South, and Shridham — accessible restrooms, ramps, and tactile guidance systems are being introduced as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Meanwhile, hotels and homestays in cities like Bhopal and Indore are embracing the change: properties such as Radisson Bhopal, Taj Lakefront, and Lemon Tree Indore now feature accessible rooms and amenities designed for guests with disabilities.Accessibility in Madhya Pradesh goes beyond physical infrastructure — it reflects a deeper mindset. The Tourism Board continues to organize training programs for guides, hoteliers, and service staff on disability awareness and visitor assistance, fostering an inclusive culture across the state’s hospitality ecosystem.As the festive season approaches — with iconic events like Tansen Samaroh, Mandu Utsav, and Khajuraho Dance Festival drawing travelers from across the globe — the emphasis on accessible tourism takes on renewed significance. With its growing network of ramps, tactile routes, and barrier-free pathways, Madhya Pradesh is proving that great travel experiences can, and should, belong to everyone.By weaving inclusivity into its tourism mission, the Heart of Incredible India is setting a national benchmark — where every monument, park, and trail tells a story that all can touch, see, and experience in their own way.

