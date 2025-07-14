Ferrari Driver Dylan Medler on the podium in the Italian GT Championship

Medler July 2025

Ferrari Challenge Champion Dylan Medler, competing in the Italian GT Championship Sprint GT Cup in Mugello, showed amazing performance all weekend

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Medler finished the final Friday practice in first place, outpacing a very competitive field of Porsches and Lamborghinis.On Saturday morning, Medler qualified for both races in 4th place, despite being stuck in heavy traffic during both qualifying sessions.In the Saturday race, Medler, who was competing without a co-driver, was in third place until the final four minutes of the race when he was hit from behind by Italian driver Alessandro Mainetti which ended Medler’s race. Mainetti received a penalty.Competing without a co-driver is a disadvantage as an automatic 6 seconds is being added to the mandatory pit stop time.Medler was the fastest Ferrari driver all weekend.During the Sunday race, Medler was in second place during a good part of the race and ultimately finished the race in 3rd place after encountering heavy traffic coming into pit lane.A sensational performance by Medler.Medler commented after a very successful weekend “competing in Italy is always a great experience. I love it. I am happy with our performance all weekend. It was very tough for us during the second half of the race as the tires of our Ferrari 296 Challenge Car are designed for 30-minute races, so keeping the car on track for 50 minutes was very difficult. Overall, a great weekend. We are able to be in the front of a very competitive field of drivers and cars.”Ends

