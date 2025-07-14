i-ESG and Korea Presidential Commission Drive Awareness Through Climate Action Simulation

Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, leads an En-ROADS climate simulation seminar. Participants engage in a climate change simulation session hosted by i-ESG and the Commission.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESG data solution provider i-ESG announced the successful completion of the Climate Change Simulation Seminar on July 10, co-hosted with the 2050 Presidential Commission on Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth - South Korea’s highest-level policy body for driving climate and sustainability agendas. (hereinafter “the Commission”).As a joint initiative with the nation's central coordinating authority for green transformation, this collaboration marks a significant milestone for i-ESG, highlighting its growing role in supporting public-sector innovation and expanding ESG education infrastructure nationwide.At the heart of the event was the ‘En-Roads Climate Simulation’, a globally recognized tool co-developed by Climate Interactive and MIT. The EnRoads tool enables users to model the scientific impact of various policy combinations on global temperature projections.Participants took on the roles of key societal actors—including world governments, industry leaders, and NGOs—to formulate data-driven policy scenarios aimed at limiting global temperature rise to within 1.5–2°C.The session was led by i-ESG CEO Bell Jongwoong Kim, a member of the MIT Sustainability Initiative and a certified En-ROADS Ambassador, who provided in-depth guidance on the structure and feasibility of climate policies.“Collaborating with the Presidential Commission is a powerful endorsement of our long-standing dedication to climate education,” said Kim. “This event represents what’s possible when private innovation and public authority come together to empower actionable climate dialogue.”i-ESG has consistently hosted high-impact simulation seminars, ranging from private companies and senior government officials to students, to raise awareness of accelerating ESG regulations and the broader climate crisis. With over 96% average satisfaction across diverse audiences, the programs have been credited with deepening understanding of ESG responsibilities and enhancing internal engagement on sustainability initiatives.Bell Jongwoong Kim, CEO of i-ESG, remarked, “This collaboration with the Commission was a meaningful opportunity to explore realistic climate scenarios aligned with the national policy trends. We’re committed to expanding our role in encouraging more individuals and organizations to take part in policy education, climate dialogue, and action.”

