DMC Biotechnologies Introduces Fermented D-Chiro-Inositol, Further Expanding Portfolio of Clean-Label Ingredients

New sustainably produced ingredient supports formulators with supply security, consistency, and environmental advantages

Fermentation enables higher purity and traceability, while also reducing environmental impact—a combination that’s increasingly important to both formulators and consumers.” — Rusty Pittman, VP of Business Development at DMC

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMC Biotechnologies , a U.S.-based biomanufacturer, has announced the commercial launch of fermented D-chiro-inositol , marking a significant expansion of its precision fermentation–based nutraceutical portfolio.D-chiro-inositol is a naturally occurring isomer of inositol used in a variety of nutritional and wellness products. Traditionally produced through chemical synthesis or plant extraction, DMC’s fermentation-derived D-chiro-inositol offers a cleaner, solvent-free, and more sustainable alternative for forward-looking brands and manufacturers.“We’re proud to offer fermented D-chiro-inositol as a next-generation ingredient for clean-label product development,” said Rusty Pittman, VP of Business Development at DMC. “Fermentation enables higher purity and traceability, while also reducing environmental impact—a combination that’s increasingly important to both formulators and consumers.”The launch of D-chiro-inositol builds on DMC’s recent introduction of fermented myo-inositol and underscores the company’s ability to rapidly commercialize high-quality nutritional ingredients through its precision fermentation platform.“Together, these products reflect DMC’s mission to support healthier lives with sustainable ingredients that meet real market needs,” said Jim Flatt, CEO of DMC. “We’re continuing to build a strong pipeline of active ingredients across nutrition, personal care, and specialty applications.”D-chiro-inositol is available for commercial use in the U.S. and select international markets.About DMCDMC is a U.S.-based biomanufacturer redefining how the world produces chemicals. Through precision fermentation and synthetic biology, DMC creates sustainable, bio-based alternatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance ingredient quality, and strengthen global supply chain resilience. The company’s proprietary platform, Dynamic Metabolic Control™ , simplifies biological processes to enable predictable, scalable, and highly efficient fermentation—unlocking a new era of low-impact chemical manufacturing.

