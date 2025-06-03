Toyobo and DMC Biotechnologies Sign Joint Development Agreement to Advance Sustainable Chemical Solutions

This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions to the chemical industry.” — Jim Flatt, CEO of DMC Biotechnologies

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMC Biotechnologies , Inc. (DMC) and Toyobo Co., Ltd. (Toyobo) have entered into a multi-year collaboration agreement to develop a more sustainable, fermentation-produced, high volume chemical intermediate for use in a wide range of essential materials. This partnership brings together DMC’s expertise in precision fermentation with Toyobo’s extensive chemical and biotechnology process knowledge, along with their broad access to global markets.“Toyobo is dedicated to driving innovations in sustainable materials and production,” said Iizuka Norio, Executive Officer, Sustainability and Corporate Planning Division at Toyobo. “By integrating Toyobo’s chemical synthesis and biotechnology expertise with DMC’s advanced biotechnology platform, we aspire to create new opportunities for sustainable chemical products that meet global market demands.”Through this agreement, the two companies will leverage their complementary capabilities to accelerate the development and commercialization of bio-based and affordable chemical products. DMC will utilize its proprietary Dynamic Metabolic Control ™ technology and metabolic engineering expertise to enable cost-advantaged, efficient, scalable and robust fermentation processes, while Toyobo will leverage its extensive expertise in both chemical synthesis and biotechnology, along with its deep industry knowledge, to bring these innovative products to market.“We are excited to partner with Toyobo, a company with a long history of leadership in chemical innovation,” said Jim Flatt, CEO of DMC Biotechnologies. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to delivering sustainable, cost-effective solutions to the chemical industry. It also highlights how established industry leaders and innovative technology companies can come together to meet the moment—advancing more sustainable and secure supply chains for essential chemical products.”

