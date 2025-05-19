DMC Biotechnologies Appoints Industry Veteran K’Lynne Johnson as Chair of the Board

K'Lynne Johnson, Chair of the Board, DMC Biotechnologies

Accomplished executive joins DMC board as it scales commercial operations and prepares for Series C fundraise

K’Lynne’s track record in scaling breakthrough technologies and shaping strategy across both startups and global enterprises makes her an ideal leader for our board.” — Dr. Jim Flatt, CEO of DMC

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DMC Biotechnologies (DMC), a biomanufacturing company transforming chemical production through precision fermentation, today announced the appointment of K’Lynne Johnson as Chair of the Board of Directors. Johnson brings more than 25 years of global leadership in both high-growth technology ventures and established chemical companies.Her appointment comes as DMC enters a critical phase of commercial expansion and launches its Series C fundraising round to support full-scale production and sales growth of its first products.“K’Lynne’s track record in scaling breakthrough technologies and shaping strategy across both startups and global enterprises makes her an ideal leader for our board,” said Jim Flatt, CEO of DMC. “Her guidance will be pivotal as we commercialize products from our biomanufacturing technology platform, expand our customer base, and deliver sustainable solutions at scale.”Johnson was the founding CEO of Elevance Renewable Sciences, a specialty chemicals company leveraging renewable feedstock. She also held senior leadership roles at Innovene, BP, and Amoco Corporation. In addition to her new role at DMC, Johnson currently serves on the boards of FMC Corporation, Trinseo Corporation, JM Huber Corporation, and BlueScope Steel Limited.“DMC has built a powerful technology platform with real commercial momentum,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to help the team bring sustainable, scalable alternatives to market and drive meaningful change in the chemical industry.”DMC’s Series C round will fuel market launches and sales growth of DMC’s first products in the nutrition, personal care and bio-based materials industries, expanding its customer base and chemicals partnerships, and supporting the company in scaling product manufacture.To learn more about DMC Biotechnologies and its pioneering approach to sustainable ingredient production, visit www.dmcbio.com About DMCDMC is a U.S.-based biomanufacturer redefining how the world produces chemicals. Through precision fermentation and synthetic biology, DMC creates sustainable, bio-based alternatives that reduce carbon emissions, enhance ingredient quality, and strengthen global supply chain resilience. The company’s proprietary platform, Dynamic Metabolic Control ™, simplifies biological processes to enable predictable, scalable, and highly efficient fermentation—unlocking a new era of low-impact chemical manufacturing.

