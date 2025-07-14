CB International Bank CEO Shuaiyu Wu Highlights SME-Centric Trade Finance Innovation at G-NEXID 2025

NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shuaiyu Wu, Board Director and CEO of CB International Bank ( CBiBank ), delivered a keynote at the 2025 G-NEXID Online Business Dialogue on Innovations in Trade Finance, where he presented the bank’s vision for empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with accessible, technology-driven financial infrastructure tailored for cross-border business.With over 15 years of experience spanning trade finance, FX, payments, compliance, and cross-border lending, Wu addressed a critical gap in global finance:“Global SMEs don’t just grow from trade—they drive it. But only when they’re given the right financial tools.”SMEs Are the New Drivers of Global TradeWu emphasized a fundamental shift underway in global trade:“Trade is growing—but it’s also evolving. The engine of that growth is now in emerging markets.”According to UNCTAD, developing countries accounted for 46% of global exports in 2024—up from just 29% in 2000. This shift reflects not only the expansion of global value chains but also the growing participation of small and medium-sized enterprises in international commerce. Yet many still struggle to access banking services that meet their needs.“Not because they’re bad clients,” Wu explained, “but because big banks don’t always see them as worth it.”A Purpose-Built Platform for Underserved BusinessesCB International Bank was founded in the United States with a singular mission: to build a digital-first commercial bank focused on SMEs doing business across borders—particularly those overlooked by the traditional financial system.“We’re not trying to be the biggest bank—we’re trying to be the most useful one,” said Wu.What CBiBank Offers: Tools That Empower TradeCBiBank’s platform offers SMEs a full suite of cross-border financial tools, including:• Fully remote multi-currency account opening in under five business days• Access to major and non-major currencies for FX and settlement• Support for a wide range of payment and trade finance instruments — including letters of credit, documentary collections, bank guarantees, wire transfers, e-wallets, and QR code payments• Integration with over 20 global e-commerce platforms for collections• Issuance of corporate and personal cards (Visa and UnionPay)• Tools to pay global employees and contractors, especially in developing marketsReal Clients, Real Cross-Border ImpactCBiBank’s approach is already delivering measurable value for SMEs around the world:• An African importer of solar equipment gained access to multi-currency accounts and FX services after multiple rejections from traditional banks.• A specialty manufacturing material exporter completed a small-value documentary collection through CBiBank’s extensive correspondent banking network.• A digital-first e-commerce seller received working capital support based on real-time sales data and export contracts.“Every client we serve is a proof point: that smart, inclusive banking can unlock real-world trade.”Looking Ahead: Open to CollaborationCBiBank continues to expand its partnerships with financial institutions and fintech platforms to develop new trade finance solutions and regional settlement capabilities.“We welcome collaboration with institutions that share our belief: that the next generation of global banking should serve those who create real economic value,” Wu said.About CB International BankCB International Bank (CBiBank) is a U.S.-based digital commercial bank built to serve global SMEs with accessible, compliant, and technology-driven financial services. Through a growing global network and a full-stack digital platform, CBiBank delivers the tools that support real-world trade—not just transactions.📩 press@cbibank.com🔗 LinkedIn – CBiBankAbout G-NEXIDThe Global Network of Export-Import Banks and Development Finance Institutions (G-NEXID), established on 13 March 2006, is an association of export-import banks and development finance institutions dedicated to promoting trade and investment across the Global South.G-NEXID provides a platform for its member institutions to share ideas, experiences, and strategies to improve access to trade and development finance—particularly for South-South cooperation.

