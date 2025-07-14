Valiant Eagle Secures Strategic Stake in Advantage Video Systems to Ignite Media Technology Expansion

jeff weiss

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move set to reshape the future of media technology and immersive content solutions, Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) has officially acquired a 20% equity stake in Advantage Video Systems (AVS) through a $600,000 convertible note agreement, positioning both companies for accelerated growth, expanded market reach, and long-term investor returns.

Furthermore, Valiant Eagle’s CEO, Dr. Xavier Mitchell, will serve as Chairman of the Board at AVS, while industry veteran Jeffrey Weiss assumes the role of CEO and Vice Chairman, bringing over three decades of leadership in broadcast engineering, post-production infrastructure, and systems integration.

This partnership marks the transformation of AVS from a respected industry integrator into a growth-stage media tech powerhouse, backed by the credibility and capital markets access of a publicly traded company.

A Launchpad for Scalable Growth

Under the new ownership and new board structure in place, the AVS leadership team is initiating a 3-phase execution strategy focused on infrastructure upgrades, operational scaling, and a multi-pronged capital raise.

Key initiatives over the next 90–180 days include:

• Full brand overhaul and website relaunch tailored to investors and institutional clients

• Recruitment of a senior sales team to drive revenue from high-margin systems integration projects

• Strategic outreach to credit partners to support large-scale post-production, esports, and broadcast projects

• Capital raise campaigns including a Reg A+ offering, SAFE notes, strategic equity partners, and crowdfunding via StartEngine and Republic

12-Month Targets

• $5,000,000 annual revenue achievement

• Additional capital raise completion ($3–6M)

• Geographic expansion planning and execution

• Strategic acquisition or partnership completion

Foundation laid for potential public listing or spinout — positioning AVS as a future standalone public company under Valiant Eagle’s strategic umbrella

Valiant Eagle’s Value: Institutional Muscle + Market Access

By aligning with Valiant Eagle, AVS gains more than just a shareholder:

• Credibility of a public entity in investor negotiations

• Strategic media synergy across entertainment, esports, and immersive content verticals

• Access to capital markets, including strategic M&A opportunities

• Amplified visibility through co-branded PR, media outreach, and investor campaigns

In addition, AVS will now serve as the primary systems integrator across Valiant Eagle’s expansive media portfolio — including future film studios, OTT platforms, esports arenas, and virtual production environments — unlocking immediate synergistic revenue opportunities. This internal pipeline ensures AVS starts with embedded clients and deal flow from Day 1.

A Tech Company With a Real Track Record

AVS isn’t starting from scratch. With over 250 broadcast facilities built, including TV stations, esports arenas, and post-production studios, the company is deeply embedded in the digital media and entertainment infrastructure of North America.

Investor Campaigns Rolling Out

To energize the capital raise, AVS will debut a suite of high-impact investor marketing initiatives:

• "Meet Jeff Weiss" Campaign – highlighting his 30-year track record and visionary leadership

• Investor Sizzle Reel – showcasing AVS projects, Valiant Eagle synergy, and investment potential

• Integrated Social & Trade Media Campaigns – targeting retail and institutional investors alike

“This is not just an acquisition – it’s a blueprint for scale,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell. “AVS has the tech, the team, and the track record. Valiant Eagle brings the capital strategy and public company power to fuel explosive growth.”

“With the right execution, AVS can become a market leader in immersive production, esports integration, and AV infrastructure,” added Jeffrey Weiss. “And now we have the runway to make that vision real.”

