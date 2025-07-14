Oscar Torres Joins Corcoran Genesis, Expanding Presence in the Lake Houston and Woodlands Markets

Meet Oscar Torres, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Corcoran Genesis proudly announces that Oscar J. Torres has joined its dynamic brokerage, bringing his client-first philosophy and extensive market knowledge to serve buyers and sellers in the Lake Houston, Summerwood, and Woodlands areas.Originally from Hidalgo, Texas, Oscar has built a thriving career shaped by experiences in education, automotive sales, and entrepreneurship before transitioning into real estate in 2019. His approachable style, deep community ties, and commitment to providing clients with value have made him a trusted guide for first-time homebuyers, investors, and families seeking their forever homes.“I go as fast as you want to go,” Torres says. “My clients set the pace, and I match it, ensuring they are informed and supported at every step. My goal is to leave every client feeling they received more value than they expected, and that their investment in me was worth every dollar.”Oscar’s decision to join Corcoran Genesis reflects his dedication to continuous growth and mastery in the real estate industry. Having followed Nicole Freer for years, Oscar was drawn to Corcoran Genesis for its authenticity, leadership, and collaborative culture. “Nicole’s commitment to agents and clients is unmatched in this industry. Joining Corcoran Genesis allows me to push my limits, learn from the best, and see how far I can go as a top-producing agent.”Oscar is not only focused on personal growth but is also passionate about helping Corcoran Genesis expand its presence throughout the Greater Houston region. With a strong network and deep knowledge of the Lake Houston and east Houston corridors, Oscar aims to support the brokerage’s vision of growth by fostering new community connections, mentoring agents when needed, and exploring opportunities for expansion in thriving areas such as Baytown, Mont Belvieu, and Generation Park.“I believe in the mission of Corcoran Genesis and want to contribute to its expansion while continuing to deliver excellent service to clients,” Torres says. “Together, we can grow this brokerage into new areas while maintaining the personalized care and integrity that clients deserve.”Nicole Freer, Broker/Owner of Corcoran Genesis, shared, “Oscar’s drive, integrity, and dedication to client service align perfectly with our mission. We are excited to welcome him to our brokerage and know he will make a significant impact as we continue expanding throughout the Houston market.”Oscar currently operates from Corcoran Genesis’s Generation Park remote office, enhancing the brokerage’s presence in one of Houston’s fastest-growing corridors.Oscar’s story embodies the heart of Corcoran Genesis: empowering agents to build meaningful, community-driven careers while providing exceptional service and expertise to clients.For more information on Oscar Torres , visit: https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/oscar-torres About Corcoran GenesisCorcoran Genesis is a leading real estate brokerage committed to delivering personalized, expert guidance to clients across the Houston area and beyond. Part of The Corcoran Group, the firm brings a collaborative, client-centered approach to every transaction, ensuring buyers and sellers receive the highest level of care and market expertise.

