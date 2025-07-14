Graphion Energy Solutions Partners with Bataan Provincial philippine to Promote Green and Sustainable Mobility

Rapid charging stations

CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphion Energy Solutions, Inc., a global leader in innovative electric mobility and renewable energy solutions, proudly announces its partnership with the Provincial Government of Bataan to advance sustainable transportation in the Philippines. Building on its successful deployment of groundbreaking electric vehicle infrastructure in Lao PDR, Graphion is now expanding its innovative solutions to the Philippines, marking a significant milestone in driving green mobility across Southeast Asia.

A Proven Track Record in Lao PDR

In September 2024, Graphion Energy Solutions launched its revolutionary 10minute fast-charging technology and electric motorcycle conversion service in Vientiane, Lao. This project demonstrated the viability and impact of ultra-fast charging infrastructure and sustainable mobility solutions in Southeast Asia, serving as a field test for broader regional expansion. The Lao partnership, in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, successfully deployed initial strategically located charging stations and converted gasoline motorcycles into electric units—paving the way for widespread adoption and setting a benchmark for the region.

Philippine Partnership: A Step Toward Green Mobility

Inspired by this success, Graphion Energy Solutions has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Provincial Government of Bataan. This collaboration aims to:

Distribute Electric Bikes: Provide 4Kw demo electric motorcycles to the Metro Bataan Development Authority (MBDA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP), enhancing operational efficiency with eco-friendly transportation.

The Project" THUNDERBOLT", Development of Rapid Electric Charging Infrastructure: Establish a standard rapid charging system tailored for electric motorcycles and three-wheel electric mobility, similar to the proven model in Lao.

Foster Public-Private Partnership: Explore joint ventures under a PPP framework to develop a sustainable electric mobility ecosystem, including battery standardization, infrastructure deployment, and retrofit solutions for gasoline motorcycles.

Promote Sustainable Growth: Position Bataan as a regional leader in green mobility, reducing carbon emissions and encouraging environmentally responsible practices by solar charging stations.

"Our successful project in Lao serves as a blueprint for our initiatives in the Philippines," said Ki Yong Nam, CEO of Graphion Energy Solutions. "We are committed to deploying scalable, innovative, and sustainable mobility solutions that meet local needs and contribute to a cleaner environment."

"This partnership aligns with Bataan’s vision of a greener, smarter future," added Hon. Jose Enrique Garcia III, Governor of Bataan. "We look forward to implementing innovative technologies that improve public safety, reduce our carbon footprint, and foster economic growth."

About Graphion Energy Solutions

Founded in the United States, Graphion Energy Solutions specializes in innovative rapid charging battery technology, electric vehicle conversions, and renewable infrastructure projects. With proven success in Lao and expanding presence across Southeast Asia, the company is dedicated to accelerating the transition toward sustainable, smart transportation systems worldwide.

Together, we are driving the Philippines toward a sustainable mobility future—reducing emissions, enhancing public safety, and fostering green growth for generations to come.

Retrofitting Gasoline motorcycle to electric

