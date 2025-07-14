SolarisTech Launches Hybrid Internal Audits with Nautilux™ AI & SwiftAction™ Training to Cut OPEX and Prevent Detentions

SolarisTech LLC: Delivering premier technical advisory services and innovative solutions for the maritime and offshore industries. The Nautilux platform by SolarisTech delivers AI-driven compliance, inspection, and due diligence solutions for the maritime and offshore industries.

SolarisTech launches global hybrid audits with Nautilux™ AI and SwiftAction™ training to reduce OPEX, prevent detentions, and support PSC recovery.

We help operators reduce costs and prevent detentions by combining hybrid audits, AI-powered document checks through Nautilux™, and targeted crew training via SwiftAction™” — Thomas Blenk, President & CEO of SolarisTech

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolarisTech Launches Global Third-Party Internal Audit Services with Hybrid Model, Nautilux™ AI, Post-Detention Support, and SwiftAction™ Training IntegrationSolarisTech LLC, a leader in maritime compliance, digital oversight, and crew readiness, is proud to announce the global expansion of its third-party internal audit services, combining the power of its proprietary Nautilux™ AI platform (patents pending, U.S.), hybrid audit delivery, and SwiftAction™ training support to reduce detentions, lower operational costs, and improve fleet performance.This comprehensive solution is now available remotely worldwide, with physical audit attendances offered in South Korea and the U.S. Gulf region (Texas & Louisiana).Hybrid Audits: Smarter Compliance with Lower OPEX.SolarisTech’s hybrid model merges remote document and crew reviews with selective onboard attendance. The result:• Less disruption to crew operations• Faster audit execution and resolution• Reduced travel and logistics expenses• More thorough preparation and higher compliance accuracyThis approach delivers a significant reduction in OPEX while ensuring a deeper audit scope.Nautilux™ AI: Maritime Compliance at Machine Speed.All internal and post-detention audits are powered by Nautilux™, SolarisTech’s AI compliance platform. Nautilux automatically:• Verifies documents and certificates against IMO and flag standards• Checks ISM, ISPS, and MLC compliance documentation• Identifies inconsistencies or expired records• Cross-references global PSC detention trends• Stores reports and actions securely via blockchain audit trailsWith Nautilux, clients receive faster insights, greater document accuracy, and a digital compliance footprint.Post-Detention Audits & Corrective Action Plans.When a detention occurs, SolarisTech mobilizes to support immediate recovery. Services include:• Full PSC report review and root cause analysis• Nautilux-assisted document screening and risk mapping• Remote or physical re-verification of compliance• Development of corrective action plans accepted by flags and charterers• Final audit verification to confirm full compliance restorationSwiftAction™ Training: Closing the Human Error Gap.Audit results frequently reveal gaps in crew knowledge. SolarisTech now integrates SwiftAction™ Training Modules directly into both internal and post-detention workflows. As needed, SwiftAction provides:• Targeted training tied to real audit findings• Short-format e-learning with certification• Proof of crew completion for closing audits• Reduced repeat deficiencies due to human errorThis ensures that compliance failures are corrected at the source, while also minimizing future OPEX related to avoidable detentions or charter penalties.Why Charterers and Operators Choose SolarisTech?• Independent third-party audits preferred by charterers• AI-powered compliance tools and digital trails• Lower OPEX with hybrid audit logistics and automation• Crew upskilling via SwiftAction for long-term compliance• Accepted by flag administrations and vetting platformsAvailability:• Remote Audits: Global• Onboard Attendance: South Korea, Texas, Louisiana• Languages: English, Korean (others upon request)About SolarisTech:SolarisTech LLC is a U.S.-based maritime services company offering technical audits, shipbuilding oversight, compliance technology, and professional training services. With its cutting-edge platforms Nautilux™ and SwiftAction™, SolarisTech helps clients prevent detentions, satisfy regulatory obligations, and operate safer, leaner fleets.admin@solaristechsystems.com

