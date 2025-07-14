HiCast Sports Network Boosts Coverage at Smithtown Parks Ahead of 2025 Little League New York State Softball Tournament

To watch games from the 2025 NYS Little League Softball Tournament or learn more about HiCast Sports Network, visit www.hicastsports.com.

Livestream, Video on Demand now includes five additional fields at four parks

The 2025 event and HiCast Sports Network’s expansion build on that momentum with broader field access and expanded community engagement.” — Smithtown Recreation Superintendent Brandon Modrov

SMITHTOWN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, is proud to announce an expansion of its Smithtown coverage footprint just ahead of the 2025 Little League New York State Softball Tournament.In addition to Flynn Memorial Park, HiCast Sports Network will now provide live-streaming and game highlight access at five additional fields across four prominent parks in Smithtown: Gaynor Park, Browns Park, Whitman Hollow Park and Veterans Memorial Park (also known as Moriches Park). This expanded access allows families, friends and coaches to stay connected to the action from anywhere with on-demand viewing and real-time updates.“HiCast Sports Network will provide live-stream coverage in Smithtown using our new plug-and-play camera solution powered by cellular connectivity,” said Stephanie Calabrese, chief operating officer and co-founder of HiCast Sports Network. “This innovation allows venues, leagues, tournament organizers and colleges to take advantage of our robust platform while offering a flexible video coverage solution at any location.”The state tournament draws top teams from across New York competing for a shot at the Mid-Atlantic regional and, ultimately, the Little League Softball World Series. The 12U Division State Tournament runs from July 13 to 17 and will be followed by the 10U and 11U Divisions from July 20 to 24.“Renovations were completed at Veterans Memorial Park Field 4 and the James E. Dowling Memorial Field 5 ahead of this year’s tournament,” Smithtown Recreation Superintendent Brandon Modrov said. “The 2025 event and HiCast Sports Network’s expansion build on that momentum with broader field access and expanded community engagement.”To watch games from the 2025 NYS Little League Softball Tournament or learn more about HiCast Sports Network, visit hicastsports.com About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports. The company utilizes its patented technology to put games and the Moments That Matter™ in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues, including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex, to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes, and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events. In 2025 year-to-date, subscribers have watched more than 8.6 million game minutes across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit hicastsports.com.Video CaptionBases loaded and Stella Orlando for Wappinger Little League 11U sends it down the 3rd baseline for a 2-run RBI double contributing to their 8-2 win over North Shore Little League in Game 1 of the New York State Little League Softball Championship hosted by St. James / Smithtown Little League at Veterans Memorial Park in Long Island.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.