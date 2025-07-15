FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES COMING-OF-AGE DRAMA “SWEET AS”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the coming-of-age drama SWEET AS, which will is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting July 15, 2025.

SWEET AS is about resilience through love. An opportunity to reach out to the kids and families that continue to slip through the cracks. I wanted to create something to add a glimmer of hope.” — filmmaker Jub Clerc

The first feature film directed by an Indigenous Western Australian filmmaker, the semi-autobiographical SWEET AS is an uplifting coming-of-age road movie about unconventional friendships, first crushes and finding who you are on the path less travelled. This drama tells the story of Murra, a troubled 16-year-old Indigenous girl, who finds herself abandoned after an explosive bust up with her drug fueled mother. On the cusp of being lost in the ‘Child Protection’ system, an unusual lifeline is thrown her way by her uncle Ian, the local cop, in the form of a unique Photo Safari. Before Murra knows it, she is careening down a dusty highway with a minibus full of ‘at risk’ teens and two peculiar team leaders.

Will this be the lifeline Murra needs or a catalyst for her demise?

Directed by Jub Clerc, SWEET AS was co-written by Clerc and Steve Rodgers and produced by Liz Kearney. The featured cast includes: Shantae Barnes-Cowan (‘Murra’), Tasma Walton (‘Mitch’), Carlos Sanson, Jr. (‘Fernando’), Pedrea Jackson (‘Elvis’), Mikayla Levy (‘Kylie’), Andrew Wallace (‘Sean’), Mark Coles Smith (’Uncle Ian’), and Ngaire Pigram (‘Grace’).

“SWEET AS is a story about resilience through love,” said filmmaker Jub Clerc. “It was an opportunity for me to reach out to the kids and families of those that continue to slip through the cracks. I wanted to create something that could possibly add a glimmer of hope, like it did for me."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire SWEET AS directly with Sphere.

SWEET AS website: www.imdb.com/title/tt21047794/

Official FDM Trailer - SWEET AS (2025)

