Top Empowerment Coach of the Year Awarded to Jamie McKinney by the IAOTP

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) has named Jamie McKinney, best-selling author of Speak Up, Sister! and founder of the 3 Pillars of Leadership Course, as the 2025 Top Empowerment Coach of the Year in Career Development. This prestigious honor recognizes McKinney’s transformative impact as a women’s leadership coach, her innovative executive coaching programs, and her unwavering commitment to advancing confidence and career growth for women in male-dominated industries.With nearly three decades of experience, Jamie McKinney has redefined what it means to empower women at work. Through her signature programs—including the 3 Pillars of Leadership and Speak UP to Level UP—she has equipped women from global organizations including Owens Corning, Liberty Energy, Precision Castparts, SLB, Xcel Energy, and Colorado School of Mines with skills to command the room, earn promotions, and access new opportunities.“Over 80% of my clients receive promotions or expanded responsibilities within a year of completing the 3 Pillars of Leadership Course, and many with commensurate increases in compensation,” says McKinney. “YTD, women participating in my programs have collectively increased their compensation by more than half a million dollars.”“It’s a privilege and a rush to help women unlock their confidence, step into their power, and achieve the careers they’ve always envisioned. Watching my clients thrive and lead with authenticity, especially in male-dominated industries, excites me every day.”Her coaching and leadership development programs have reached over 30,000 professionals worldwide, with participants spanning six continents and including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Belgium, France, Finland, India, and Australia. Participants consistently report increased self-confidence and self-awareness. McKinney’s impact is evident in her 100% corporate client retention rate, as organizations consistently choose to work with her again for additional coaching and leadership engagementsJamie McKinney offers a dynamic range of services designed to elevate executive presence and authentic leadership, including executive coaching for both women and men, keynote speaking, and leadership workshops. She holds certifications in Neuroscience Coaching, Positive Intelligence, and Situational Leadership, ensuring her programs are grounded in the latest research on brain science, mindset, and adaptive leadership.Her numerous accolades include Training Magazine’s Emerging Leader honor, the Denver Business Journal’s Top Women in Energy, and the CREA Global Award from Brainz Magazine.This fall, McKinney will launch a new community, The Leadership Laboratory, a safe and welcoming space where you can experiment with your leadership style, create a plan, and execute it. The Leadership Laboratory will provide ambitious women with a hands-on, interactive space to refine their leadership style, build a promotion-ready plan, and access an empowering community of peers and mentors.Details and a waitlist are available at www.jamiemckinney.com Reflecting on her journey, McKinney credits her success to values-based leadership, a passion for empowerment, and the mentors who shaped her path. As she looks ahead, her mission remains clear: to help women silence self-doubt, speak up confidently, and build the careers they deserve.Jamie McKinney will be honored at the IAOTP annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December.Media and Booking InformationJamie McKinney is available for television, radio, and podcast interviews, as well as expert commentary on women’s leadership, executive presence, mental fitness, and overcoming self-doubt in the workplace.Suggested Interview Topics:• How Women Can Build Confidence and Command the Room• Overcoming Self-Doubt in the Workplace• Leadership Strategies for Women in Male-Dominated Industries• The Science of Mental Fitness and Career SuccessContact:Jamie McKinneycontact@jamiemckinney.com | 347-927-4376LinkedIn | Instagram | TwitterAbout Jamie McKinney, Inc.Jamie McKinney, Inc. empowers professionals to lead with confidence and authenticity through executive coaching, keynote speaking, and leadership development programs. Learn more at www.jamiemckinney.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is a boutique networking organization that recognizes and connects the world’s leading professionals across industries. Honorees are selected for their achievements, leadership, and impact on their fields.For more information, to schedule an interview, or to request a speaking engagement, please contact Jamie McKinney at contact@jamiemckinney.com or 347-927-4376.

