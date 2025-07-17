Everblue and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Expand Pesticide Certification Exam Availability

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue, a provider of software services for regulatory automation, has partnered with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to offer greater flexibility in pesticide certification testing. Candidates can now choose from three different testing options, making it easier to take exams when and where it’s most convenient for them.To maximize accessibility, Everblue provides three testing options:- Remote (online) exams – Available 24/7, allowing candidates to test anytime from anywhere.- Offline exams – Paper-based exams taken in person at regional pesticide offices, with results uploaded to Everblue’s platform.- Testing center exams – Conducted in designated locations, with results synced to Everblue’s platform.Candidates begin their exam registration in nForm, NYSDEC’s application system , which requires users to have an NY.gov account. Once registered, they are directed to Everblue’s online testing platform, where they receive an automated email with exam instructions tailored to their selected testing method.Regardless of the test format chosen, proctoring is an essential component of the certification process. Everblue’s system includes virtual proctoring for online exams, while in-person exams are supervised directly at designated testing centers, ensuring the integrity of the testing experience, validating the certification, and confirming that the correct individual has demonstrated their proficiency with the content."We’re excited to offer greater flexibility and accessibility to pesticide certification candidates in New York," said Lucas Yanetsko, product manager at Everblue. "With multiple testing options, candidates can choose the best way to complete their exams—whether that’s from the comfort of home, in a structured testing center, or through an offline option. By expanding availability, NYSDEC is making certification more convenient while maintaining the integrity of the process. Everblue is proud to support this effort and enhance the candidate experience."Everblue will offer 39 of NYSDEC’s pesticide certification exams through its testing services, including:- Agricultural Plant- Agriculture Animal- Companion Animal- Forest- Ornamental & Turf- Seed Treatment- Aquatic - Vegetation- Aquatic - Insect- Aquatic - Fish Aquatic- Aquatic - Anti Fouling Paints- Aquatic - Sewer Line Root Control- Right-of-Way- Structural & Rodent- Fumigation- Termite Control- Lumber & Wood Products- Food Management and Processing- Cooling Towers- Public Health- Regulatory- Demonstration- Aerial- Sales of Restricted Use PesticidesThese exams support various categories of pesticide certification required under New York State Conservation Law.All exams in the Everblue platform utilize category scoring, a feature that enhances the accuracy and fairness of the certification process. This feature allows NYSDEC to evaluate both the total exam score and a subset of critical questions.With category scoring, candidates must achieve a passing score on key questions in addition to passing the overall exam. If they meet the passing threshold for both, they are eligible for certification. However, if they pass the overall exam but do not meet the required score on the subset of critical questions, they cannot be certified. This ensures that candidates demonstrate competency in the most important subject areas while still being evaluated on the full scope of the exam.For more information about Everblue’s testing and licensure software, contact press@goeverblue.com.For more information about NYSDEC’s pesticide certification exams, contact the NYSDEC Pesticide Certification & Business Registration Section at pestmgt@dec.ny.gov.About EverblueEverblue, a veteran-owned business, is a leading provider of software, program implementation and workforce development training designed to help individuals and organizations grow and thrive. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue offers high-quality training programs, both online and in-person, to build a skilled energy efficiency workforce. Additionally, Everblue’s award-winning software suite modernizes licensing, certification and eligibility processes, streamlining workflows for state and local government agencies. With a mission to help organizations make a lasting impact, Everblue provides scalable, efficient and transformative solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at https://www.goeverblue.com and connect with us on LinkedIn

