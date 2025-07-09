Everblue Partners with ElectriCities to Optimize Commercial and Industrial Lighting Rebates

HUNTERSVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue will revamp ElectriCities Commercial and Industrial Lighting Rebate Program, introducing new features and strategies that make energy-saving upgrades easier and more rewarding for local businesses.With a renewed focus on accessibility and engagement, the redesigned program will help business owners and facility managers lower monthly energy bills, access rebates with less hassle and create more comfortable, productive spaces for employees and customers. These upgrades will empower businesses of all sizes to thrive while contributing to a cleaner environment for the entire community.“At Everblue, we know how important it is for businesses to have access to practical solutions that make a real difference,” said Velvet Nelson, Everblue’s business development manager. “By redesigning ElectriCities’ lighting rebate program, we’re not just offering new incentives—we’re making it easier for every business, from neighborhood shops to major manufacturers, to take control of their energy use, save money and create better spaces for their teams and customers. We’re excited to help our community move toward a brighter, more sustainable future together.”To ensure the program meets the unique needs of ElectriCities’ customers, Everblue will analyze the commercial and industrial customer base, identify high-impact segments and tailor solutions to maximize energy savings. By reviewing best practices from leading energy efficiency programs, Everblue will develop an inclusive eligibility framework and recommend enhancements that make participation straightforward and beneficial.The program will also feature new strategies for customer engagement and education, giving businesses the support and information they need to make smart, sustainable choices. For ElectriCities, these improvements will not only strengthen customer relationships but also deliver operational benefits like reduced peak loads and deferred infrastructure investments.Everblue’s comprehensive report will provide actionable recommendations, a redesigned program structure and a detailed cost-benefit analysis—ensuring lasting value for both customers and ElectriCities.To discover how Everblue empowers businesses to thrive through smarter energy solutions and streamlined rebate programs, reach out to Velvet Nelson at press@goeverblue.com or visit goeverblue.com.About EverblueEverblue, a proud veteran-owned business, is dedicated to helping government programs run more efficiently while strengthening America’s energy workforce. The company offers a full range of software solutions, hands-on program implementation services and workforce development training to help both individuals and organizations succeed. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers top-notch training—available online and in person—to build the skills needed for today’s energy efficiency jobs. Its award-winning software makes it easier for state and local agencies to manage licensing, certification and eligibility, saving time and simplifying complex workflows. Everblue’s mission is to empower organizations to create lasting, positive change. The company is committed to providing scalable, effective solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at www.goeverblue.com and connect with us on LinkedIn About ElectriCities of North CarolinaElectriCities of North Carolina, Inc., is the membership organization that provides power supply and related critical services to over 90 community-owned electric systems in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia—collectively known as public power. ElectriCities manages the power supply for two power agencies in North Carolina and provides technical services to assist members in operating their electric distribution systems. ElectriCities also helps these locally owned and operated public power providers thrive today and in the future by delivering innovative services, including legislative, technical, communications and economic development expertise.Visit www.electricities.com to learn more about the benefits of public power and how ElectriCities helps communities keep the lights on through access to safe, reliable and affordable energy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.