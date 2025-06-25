Everblue Awarded Grant to Establish Vermont's Weatherization Training Center

BARRE, VT, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everblue, a leading provider of sustainability and clean energy training, has been selected to launch the Vermont Innovation, Efficiency and Weatherization (VIEW) Center. This initiative, funded by a grant through the Department of Energy and administered by the Vermont Department for Children and Families' Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO), aims to support the state's ambitious goal of weatherizing 120,000 homes by 2030.OEO plays a central role in Vermont’s weatherization strategy, overseeing training, quality assurance and support for the regional Weatherization Assistance Programs.“The VIEW Center represents a major step forward in Vermont’s investment in energy efficiency, job creation and community development,” said Geoff Wilcox, OEO weatherization program director. “We’re proud to partner with Everblue to build a more skilled workforce that can meet the state’s housing and energy goals.”Located at 41 Bailey Street, Barre, VT 05641, the VIEW Center will play a crucial role in expanding Vermont's weatherization workforce. Over the next two years, the center plans to train 1,600 participants. The program will offer industry-recognized credentials and support job placement for new trainees.To celebrate the official launch of the VIEW Center, Everblue and OEO will host a Launch Party on July 7, with state leaders expected to attend. The event will highlight the state's commitment to workforce development and sustainable energy solutions."We are thrilled to partner with the State of Vermont on this important initiative," said Nancy Lynch, Everblue’s VIEW training center manager. "Our experience in sustainability training makes us well-positioned to help Vermont achieve its weatherization goals while creating new job opportunities for its residents."Everblue brings a wealth of experience to this project, having offered sustainability training since 2008. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, the company has a proven track record of delivering high-quality courses both online and in-person across the nation. Everblue's expertise in weatherization training is evidenced by its contracts in multiple states, including Minnesota, Missouri, Georgia, Maryland and North Carolina. The company has also successfully created regional training centers in partnership with North Carolina, demonstrating its capability to establish and operate such facilities. With a global reach of over 85,000 trained contractors, Everblue's extensive experience positions it as an ideal partner for Vermont's ambitious weatherization initiative.The training center will serve as both a hands-on accredited weatherization training facility and a collaboration hub for workforce development. It will connect training programs, support organizations, employers and new workers across the state.To guide the success of the VIEW Center, Everblue and OEO have assembled an Advisory Board comprised of key stakeholders who played a vital role in the project's early development. Each member brings a unique perspective and deep commitment to Vermont’s workforce and community development.The incoming Advisory Board will include:● Steve Spatz and Will Schwartz from VEIC● Cara Robechek from Energy Action Network● Pam Laser from ReSource● David Justice from Vermont Adult Learning● Alison Lasagna and Margaret Overman from Vermont Works for Women● Wendy McGillivray from NETO Weatherization● Will Eberle from Capstone Weatherization● Tharon Malay from BROCTogether, these leaders will ensure the VIEW Center remains aligned with Vermont’s energy and workforce goals, fostering a more skilled labor force in the weatherization sector.The Advisory Board’s primary focus is on launching critical soft skills and customer service training as soon as possible. They’re also excited about the five training pathways that will be launched at the VIEW Center, which include: Retrofit Installer Technician, Crew Leader, Single Family Energy Auditor, Quality Control Inspector and Weatherization Program Manager.This project supports Vermont’s investment in energy efficiency and workforce development. The VIEW Center will strengthen the state’s energy workforce pipeline and open doors to high-quality jobs in weatherization and home performance.For more information about Vermont’s Weatherization Training Center, contact press@everbluetraining.com.About EverblueEverblue, a proud veteran-owned business, is dedicated to helping government programs run more efficiently while strengthening America’s energy workforce. The company offers a full range of software solutions, hands-on program implementation services and workforce development training to help both individuals and organizations succeed. As an IREC Accredited Training Provider, Everblue delivers top-notch training—available online and in person—to build the skills needed for today’s energy efficiency jobs. Its award-winning software makes it easier for state and local agencies to manage licensing, certification and eligibility, saving time and simplifying complex workflows. Everblue’s mission is to empower organizations to create lasting, positive change. The company is committed to providing scalable, effective solutions that drive growth and long-term success. Learn more at everbluetraining.com and connect with us on LinkedIn About Vermont Office of Economic OpportunityThe Vermont Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) administers Vermont’s Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP), with state and federal funding. OEO is responsible for the monitoring and training and technical assistance to five non-profit regional Weatherization Assistance Programs and one statewide Program, 3E Thermal, which specializes in multi-family weatherization. OEO also provides extensive quality assurance and quality control of the Vermont Low Income Weatherization Assistance Program.

