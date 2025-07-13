Maria Laura Canepa selected for IAOTP’s Presidential Award

Maria Laura Canepa will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala this December

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maria Laura Canepa, Residency, Relocation, Immigration Advisor, and Manager at Mobility LC, was recently selected for The Presidential Award by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).Being selected for this distinction by the International Association of Top Professionals is a renowned honor. The Presidential Award is a distinguished accolade presented to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and leadership in their field. This prestigious award recognizes significant contributions to improvement, advancing knowledge in the industry, and advocating for policy changes that enhance the well-being of all. Ms. Canepa has shown a remarkable commitment to excellence and has made a lasting impact in her field and in the world through her professional achievements and community involvement. Ms. Maria Laura Canepa will accept her award on stage at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the remarkable Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. www.iaotp.com /award-galaMaria Laura, an International Relations Professional with over 15 years of experience, has established herself as an expert in the field. She has proven success not only as an Immigration Advisor but also as a respected leader and voice in the immigration process. Her areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, the Residency, Relocation, and Citizenship processes. Prior positions include Private Support Teacher for Oglethorpe University, Product Support Supervisor for Sabre Travel Network, Supervisor Technical Application Support for Sabre Airline Solutions, and Residency and Relocation Associate for a major Uruguayan law firm. Maria Laura began her career with the Uruguayan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and spent nearly a decade as a member of the Sabre Airline Solutions and Travel Network Teams. She rose through the ranks of Sabre to oversee a team of 72 skilled specialists. She started Mobility LC with all of her skills.Mobility LC provides International Migration Services from Uruguay to all parts of the world. Mobility LC assists people who are relocating to Uruguay for a new home or employers who are bringing employees to the country with the relocation and immigration process. Employment-based immigration, family-based immigration, temporary work visa applications, green card applications, and citizenship applications are all available.Maria Laura graduated from the Lycée Français of Montevideo and was awarded a scholarship to study for a year at Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, Georgia by the Georgia Rotary Student Program (GRSP). She earned a degree in International Affairs from the Universidad de la Republica (UDELAR) in her home country in 2008. She graduated from the PostGraduate European Institute (IEP) and the Escuela de Negocios de Madrid with a Master's Degree in International Commerce. She is a Certified NLP Practitioner through the NLP Institute of Uruguay, as well as a Certified Travel Counselor (CTC) and Certified Travel Associate (CTA) through the Travel Institute of the United States. She was the first Uruguayan participant in the GRSP program to receive the William A. Watt Memorial Award in 2003 for promoting international understanding, goodwill, and peace and advancing the spirit of unity and accord among nations.Throughout her illustrious career, Maria Laura has received awards, accolades and has been recognized globally for her outstanding leadership and commitment to the profession. She was featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine in 2019 and was named IAOTP's Top Immigration Advisor of the Year. In 2020, she received the Empowered Woman Award. In 2023, she was featured in IAOTP’s 2nd edition of Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication where a chapter was dedicated to her. She is being considered for an exclusive interview on TIP Radio.Looking back, Maria Laura attributes her success to her perseverance, mentors she has had along the way, particularly her parents, and remaining passionate in all of her business endeavors. She enjoys traveling, exercising, astrology, astronomy, acting, hand pan playing, music in general and spending time with her friends and family when she is not working. As a token, in 2018, Laura presented her first short film as an Actress at Cannes Film Festival and in 2019, she continued studying acting at the William Esper Institute in New York. Laura speaks 5 languages and volunteers at a Rural Public school in Uruguay teaching French to children aged 3 to 12. For the future, she hopes to continue making a difference in people's lives in any way she can.For more information on Maria Laura please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given the opportunity to collaborate, share ideas, serve as keynote speakers, and influence others in their fields. IAOTP is not a membership organization that anyone can join. After a brief interview, you must be asked by the President or nominated by a distinguished honorary member.IAOTP's experts have helped thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide gain the recognition and credibility they deserve, as well as assist in developing their branding empires. 