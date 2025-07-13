Katherine Fauvre selected as Top Enneagram Coach of the Decade by IAOTP

Katherine Fauvre will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Katherine Chernick Fauvre, Personality Expert, Enneagram Author, Teacher, Researcher, and Transformational Coach, was recently selected as Top Enneagram Coach of the Decade for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion in the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are selected for this recognition. Honorees are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual awards gala at the end of this year for a night celebrating their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaKatherine is a highly respected thought leader in the field of personality typologies and the Enneagram. She offers both group training sessions and individual coaching tailored to a wide range of audiences—from corporate teams and legal professionals to academic institutions and spiritual communities. She has been an invited presenter at International Enneagram Association Conferences and other Enneagram global summits and forums, where her work is consistently praised for its depth, originality, and clarity.She is the author of over 100 Enneagram products, including but not limited to The Enneagram Instinctual Subtypes 2.0: Advanced Instincts, Subtypes, Countertypes, and Stackings; Enneagram TritypeAdvantage 2.0: Strengths, Struggles, and Strategies; Enneastyle: The 9 Languages of Enneagram Type; A Study of Instinctual Subtypes: Self Preserving, Social, and Sexual; and The 27 TritypesRevealed: Discover Your Life Purpose and Blindspot. Katherine is also the creator of her Enneagram Professional Intensives, Enneagram and Spirituality, Enneagram, Empathy, and Personal Empowerment, the Enneagram Enneacards TritypeTesting Instrument, the Enneagram TritypeTest v8 — programmed to detect nuanced Tritypepatterns — and the non-profit TV series Types: Your Personality Revealed.Since 1985, Katherine has introduced the Enneagram to a wide array of professional and institutional settings, tailoring each engagement to suit the environment. She has taught the Enneagram in diverse settings in the United States and abroad, including but not limited to: conference rooms for the International Enneagram Association; meeting rooms for the Arizona Trial Lawyers Association; hotel conference rooms for the Association of Image Consultants International; the executive boardroom of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, where she trained the CEO and top officers; high school classrooms at Saint Lawrence Academy in Santa Clara; California courtrooms, where she guided attorneys in understanding personality motivations during voir dire; and program rooms in the San Mateo and Santa Clara County jails. Katherine’s work exemplifies the remarkable versatility of the Enneagram and its profound relevance in educational, legal, corporate, and correctional training rooms alike.With over forty years of experience as an International Personality Expert and Enneagram Consultant, and fifteen years as a Northwest Regional Consultant and National Special Events Consultant in the competitive cosmetics industry with Lancôme/L'Oréal (Cosmair), Katherine has cultivated a rare blend of psychological insight and corporate savvy. Her ability to synthesize high-level business strategy with a profound understanding of human motivation has positioned her as a respected authority across a wide spectrum of industries—from beauty and branding to leadership development, event management, marketing and advertising, innovative problem-solving, and personal transformation. She is widely regarded as a dynamic, results-oriented business consultant, an innovative author on the Enneagram, a top-tier Enneagram teacher, and a respected personality expert and researcher. She has been honored as the "Best Enneagram Coach Worldwide" by multiple esteemed institutions.Katherine is recognized for her pioneering work with the Enneagram Tritypes, Tristar, TritypeStacking Patterns, Instinctual Stacking Patterns, Subtype Countertypes, Gut Convictions, and Holy Actions. Since beginning her Enneagram research in 1994, she has conducted numerous qualitative research studies with thousands of international study participants, shedding light on the internal world of the types and subtypes. Additionally, her research includes tens of thousands of tests and questionnaires submitted through her Enneagram Tritypetest v8.Her 'In-depth Inquiry Process' helps clients discover new ways of working with old problems. Her vast knowledge of multiple systems enables her to effortlessly track words, expressions, tone, and body language in a way that helps individuals identify the root of their current issues. She guides her clients in recognizing, naming, and releasing negative emotions, rigid beliefs, and entrenched patterns, turning recurring challenges into catalysts for personal transformation. Most importantly, she works to quickly and radically deepen their understanding of themselves and others, empowering them to live a more satisfying and fulfilling life and discover their own unique path.Katherine’s areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, coaching, training, writing, public speaking, healing, executive development, business management, and content creation. Prior to her current career, Katherine studied Psychology, Sociology, and Cultural Anthropology at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California; De Anza College in Cupertino, California; and Canada College in Redwood City, California. She also attended ongoing quarterly training programs on these subjects, as well as personality typologies and business management, for over thirty years.Katherine has the distinction of being the only person to have attended Enneagram Intensives directly with both Enneagram creators, Oscar Ichazo and Dr. Claudio Naranjo, with Naranjo validating her 1994–1996 qualitative research on the Instinctual Subtypes. She is also a triple-certified Enneagram teacher, holding certifications from The Enneagram Institute, Don Richard Riso and Russ Hudson; The Enneagram in the Narrative Tradition with Helen Palmer and Dr. David Daniels; as well as The Enneagram Breakthrough Method with Kathleen Hurley and Ted Dobson. Additionally, Katherine has conducted 24 research studies on the “internal experiences” of Enneagram types and subtypes, correlating many systems with the Enneagram and drawing from a broad spectrum of methodologies and disciplines. These systems include the study of microexpressions, body language, Talk Style, Lexicon Use, Visual Archetypes, Jungian Archetypes, the 16 Personality Types, Myers-Briggs (MBTI), Core Energetics, Nonviolent Communication, the Big Five Personality Traits, StrengthsFinder, NLP, self-hypnosis, and dream analysis, among others. This comprehensive approach allows her to track nuanced behavioral and psychological patterns with precision and depth.Throughout her illustrious career, Katherine has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her outstanding accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the fabulous Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Enneagram Coach of the Decade.President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Katherine for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala.”Looking back, Katherine attributes her success to a lifelong fascination with what shapes the human spirit—what drives us, what defines our individuality and innate sense of purpose, what gives meaning to our suffering, fosters empathy and compassion, and cultivates the self-awareness needed to transform painful struggles into life-enhancing personal empowerment and a greater sense of fulfillment. When not working, she finds joy in spending intimate time with friends and family. 