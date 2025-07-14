Refugee Camp ‘BOAT’ Sparked a Global Art Movement

Original artworks from Kakuma Art Project corporate logo

When UK artist Tara Dominick painted a quiet, contemplative image titled ‘BOAT’ in her Devon Garden Studio, now it has become the seed of a global movement

To expand the team launched ARTLINE — a digital campaign of ten themed online galleries. ARTLINE showcases the work of international artists and speakers, each funding humanitarian aid in Kakuma.” — Tara Dominick

LONDON, OXFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When UK artist Tara Dominick painted a quiet, contemplative image titled ‘BOAT’ in her Devon Garden Studio, she never imagined it would become the seed of a global movement. The painting — simple and open to interpretation — carried an emotional weight that resonated far beyond its canvas. Shared online, ‘BOAT’ made its way to Kakuma Refugee. Camp in Kenya, one of the largest and most protracted refugee settlements in the world.

There, it found Hubert Senga, a Congolese refugee and founder of the NGO Generation Aid. For Hubert, the image was deeply personal — it reminded him of his escape across Lake Tanganyika after losing his family to conflict at the age of 17. That one painting sparked aconversation, a connection, and ultimately, a collaboration. Together, Tara and Hubert co-founded the Kakuma Art Project.

What began as a small effort to send art materials into the camp soon expanded into a series of creative workshops for refugees. Refugees were given canvases, paints, and a safe space to express their stories — many of which had never been told. The work produced was raw powerful, and deeply moving.

In response to the incredible quality and emotional depth of the artwork, Tara launched a fundraising effort that led to the construction of The Senga Gallery — the first art gallery ever built in Kakuma Camp. Funded by UK-based art events and generous donations,

To expand this effort globally, the team launched ARTLINE — a digital campaign of ten themed online galleries. ARTLINE showcases the work of international artists and speakers, each submission directly funding humanitarian aid in Kakuma. A donation of £27/$36 — the cost to submit — provides a food pack for a refugee family or contributes toward the development of therapeutic workshops, shade trees, and safe spaces for orphans.

Upcoming Exhibition

“The Power of One Painting”

The Vanner Gallery, Salisbury, UK

September 7–9, 2025

The journey comes full circle this September with “The Power of One Painting”, a special exhibition at The Vanner Gallery. The show will feature BOAT the painting that started it all and original refugee art from Kakuma, alongside three portraits by acclaimed portrait artist

Alastair Barford of artists within the camp. This is more than an exhibition — it’s a celebration of the human spirit, the power of art, and the ripple effect of a single act of creativity.

The Kakuma Art Project is a grassroots initiative co-founded by artist Tara Dominick and refugee advocate Hubert Senga. It empowers displaced artists and supports vulnerable families through creative expression and direct aid. The project includes art workshops, humanitarian relief, and The Senga Gallery — the first refugee-run gallery in the camp.

ARTLINE is a digital gallery platform that invites global artists, speakers, and creatives to

submit work in exchange for a donation that directly supports Kakuma. It currently includes

ten themed galleries including Painting, Photography, Poetry, Music Pet Portraits, Speaker

Talks, and more.

