Cyviz and Anders+Kern UK Ltd Form Partnership to Deliver Scalable Software Solutions

From left to right: Alison Taylor, Anders+Kern, Operations Director | Tony Harper, Anders+Kern, Senior Account Manager | James Caunter Smith, Cyviz, Global Partner Manager | and Barrie Meehan, Anders+Kern, Managing Director

Cyviz partners with Anders+Kern to deliver its Software Management Platform, expanding smart building and AV solutions for UK partners across industries.

Partnering with Cyviz represents a powerful opportunity to strengthen our smart building and AV portfolio with a flexible, future-ready software platform.” — Barrie Meehan | Anders+Kern - Managing Director

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cyviz , a global technology and platform provider for collaboration solutions, has entered a strategic partnership with Anders+Kern (A+K), a leading distributor of audio-visual and workspace technologies in the UK.This collaboration will see A+K deliver the Cyviz Software Management Platform as a key component of their smart building and AV solution offering, enabling their partners to deliver intelligent, software-driven services across a wide range of sectors.As part of the partnership, A+K will leverage Cyviz’s platform to enhance their offerings in the AV, IOT, and smart building market, supporting their partners with scalable, remote management capabilities, predictive maintenance, and multi-site monitoring.The Cyviz platform’s open architecture allows A+K partners to create tailored, future-proof solutions that meet the growing demand for connected, data-driven environments that improve both operational efficiency and user experience.“Partnering with Cyviz represents a powerful opportunity to strengthen our smart building and AV portfolio with a flexible, future-ready software platform,” says Barrie Meehan, Managing Director at Anders+Kern.“The Cyviz platform complements our mission to deliver intelligent, data-driven environments that enhance performance and user experience. We’re excited to bring this capability to our channel partners and support the shift toward scalable, software-based solutions across the UK market.”The partnership aligns with Cyviz's ongoing transition from a system integrator to a global platform provider, empowering channel partners like A+K to scale their operations and develop recurring revenue models based on software-enabled services.With A+K’s extensive network of channel partners and resellers, this collaboration is poised to significantly expand the reach of Cyviz’s platform within the rapidly growing smart buildings and AV sectors."We’re excited to collaborate with A+K, a recognised leader in the AV and smart workspace industries," said James Caunter Smith, International Partner Sales Manager at Cyviz."This partnership is another important step in our mission to enable partners to deliver advanced, software-based solutions that drive value for businesses and enhance the overall user experience in smart environments."A+K, now part of the Built Cybernetics Group, is uniquely positioned to integrate advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI into their smart building solutions.Their partnership with Cyviz will further strengthen their ability to deliver smart, data-driven environments that are more efficient, secure, and responsive to the needs of modern businesses.Both Cyviz and A+K share a commitment to innovation and excellence, and together, they aim to drive the evolution of smart buildings and enterprise collaboration spaces.The partnership marks the beginning of an exciting chapter in their joint efforts to provide next-generation solutions for the built environment.About CyvizCyviz is a global technology provider for comprehensive conference and control rooms as well as command and experience centres. Since 1998, we have created next level collaboration spaces, assuring inclusive meeting experiences for in-person and remote attendance.Cyviz serves global enterprises and governments with the highest requirements for usability, security, decision making, and quality. The cross-platform experience Cyviz delivers to manage and control systems and resources across the enterprise, makes Cyviz the preferred choice for customers with complex needs.About Anders+KernFounded in 1989, Anders+Kern (A+K) is a UK-based specialist in audio-visual and smart workspace technologies, and part of the Built Cybernetics Group. With decades of experience and a strong reputation for delivering cutting-edge solutions through a network of trusted channel partners and resellers, A+K empowers organisations to create intelligent, connected environments.By integrating advanced technologies such as machine learning and AI, A+K is uniquely positioned to support the evolution of smart buildings – delivering solutions that are more efficient, secure, and responsive to the needs of modern businesses.For more information about Cyviz and Anders+Kern, please visit www.cyviz.com and www.anders-kern.co.uk

