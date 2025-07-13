MoonPay and Rumble Launch Exclusive Partnership to Revolutionize Creator Monetization with Crypto

New partnership empowers creators to monetize with the upcoming Rumble Wallet, bridging free expression with financial freedom

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MoonPay, a global leader in cryptocurrency payment solutions, has announced an innovative partnership with Rumble. This collaboration enables creators on Rumble's video platform to monetize in a decentralized world, with MoonPay powering all crypto on- and off-ramps in the upcoming Rumble Wallet.

Through this exclusive partnership, users will be able to buy, sell, and swap crypto directly within Rumble Wallet, launching in Q3 2025. Additionally, MoonPay’s award-winning creative agency, Otherlife, will leverage Rumble Cloud for advanced object storage and decentralized compute, enhancing tools for the creator economy.

“We could not be more thrilled to partner with Rumble,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay. “Crypto represents financial freedom, the same way Rumble represents freedom of expression.”

“Rumble Wallet will change the game for creators, and MoonPay is the perfect partner to bring that vision to life,” said Rumble Founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski. “We're not just building tools – we're building freedom. And we want partners who are as obsessed with empowering people as we are.”

MoonPay’s robust crypto infrastructure, combined with Rumble's commitment to free expression, will significantly boost the adoption of decentralized finance among creators and communities. MoonPay makes it easy to access crypto. Users can then effortlessly integrate it into their monetization strategies, providing immediate control without added complexities.

Don’t have a MoonPay account? Sign up here to get started.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.