Celebrate Canada's Healthy Workplace Month This October with Free Resources and National Recognition

Excellence Canada proudly announces the 2025 edition of Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month®, the annual celebration of workplace well-being.

TORONTO , ONTARIO , CANADA, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Canada is proud to announce the 2025 edition of Canada’s Healthy Workplace Month (CHWM), an annual celebration taking place throughout October that encourages organizations across the country to prioritize and promote healthy, inclusive, and thriving workplace environments.Organizations of all sizes are invited to sign up at excellence.ca/chwm-2025 to access free daily resources focused on mental health, physical well-being, social connection, and workplace culture. These tools are designed to inspire action and support employers in building better workplaces, one day at a time. The theme of the 2025 program is 'Unkocking Your Potential: Building Strength to Overcome Challenges', particularly relevant for today's ever-shifting landscape.This year’s program is made possible thanks to the generous support of our committed sponsors and partners:Leaders in Wellness▪️GoodLife FitnessPartners in Wellness▪️Air Canada▪️Kii health▪️ManulifeFriends of CHWM▪️Wajax▪️WorkrightAcademic Partners▪️Centennial College▪️Humber Polytechnic“We are so grateful to our incredible sponsors and partners who are helping bring Canada's Healthy Workplace Month to life again this year,” said Sean Slater, President and CEO of Excellence Canada. “Creating healthy workplaces is no longer a ‘nice to have’, it’s essential to the success and sustainability of every organization. This free campaign offers practical and inspiring ways for employers to invest in the well-being of their people, and we encourage every workplace across Canada to take part.”The CHWM 2025 campaign, now in its 25th year, includes an employer toolkit, tools for launching wellness challenges, tips for inclusive leadership, resources to support mental health, and ideas to build workplace culture and team engagement. The downloadable Daily Themes Calendar offers structured activities and thought starters for each weekday in October.Whether you’re just beginning your wellness journey or building on existing initiatives, participating in CHWM is a meaningful way to demonstrate your organization’s commitment to employee well-being. As in previous years, organizations who wish to be recognized for their commitment to employee well-being may apply for the CHWM Great Employer Award beginning in September. There is no fee to apply.Visit the website and sign up today to be part of the movement to make Canada the healthiest place to work!Visit: excellence.ca/chwm-2025Media Contact:Excellence Canadamedia@excellence.caAbout Excellence CanadaExcellence Canada is an independent, not-for-profit organization that champions organizational excellence across Canada. Through standards, certification, consulting, and recognition programs, it supports businesses and institutions in improving their performance and achieving sustainable success. Excellence Canada's sole purpose is to help other organizations be better at what they do.#CHWM2025 | #HealthyWorkplaceMonth | #ExcellenceCanada

