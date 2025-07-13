GoHighLevel 50% Discount Deal for New & Existing Users Expiring Soon After a Successful Elite Week

GoHighLevel Discount deal

Too many businesses juggle five tools to do one job. GoHighLevel replaces them all—simplifying marketing, saving money, and scaling smarter.” — Anonymous

TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GoHighLevel, a leading platform for CRM and marketing automation, has extended its summer promotional offer through a final campaign period known as Elite Week. And this is expiring soon.The promotion grants both new and existing users a 50% discount on all core plans—Starter, Unlimited, and Pro—for the first three months. Launched initially as a two-week summer event, the extension allows more users to access the platform’s full capabilities at reduced rates before pricing returns to normal.==> To Get The Discount Promo, Please Click Here HighLevel Elite Week Discount Breakdown by PlansStarter Plan – 50% Off (Reduced from $97/month to $48.50/month)Designed for freelancers and emerging businesses, the Starter plan includes:- Unlimited users and contacts- Three sub-accounts- Built-in A/B testing for funnels and email- Daily-use prospecting toolUnlimited Plan – 50% Off (Reduced from $297/month to $148.50/month)Expands on Starter with:- Unlimited sub-accounts- Whitelabel desktop interface- Basic API access- Tools to resell WhatsApp, WordPress, and AI Employee features- Customizable dashboard optionsPro Plan – 50% Off (Reduced from $497/month to $248.50/month)Tailored for agencies and SaaS creators:- Includes SaaS Mode with full white-label support- Automated account analytics and re-billing functions- Advanced API capabilities- Unlimited dashboards, user reporting, and support for custom objectsEach plan includes access to GoHighLevel’s unified toolkit for CRM, campaign management, lead tracking, automation, and AI integrations. The 50% GHL Elite Week discount applies to the first three months of service, providing a limited-time opportunity for users to explore the platform’s offerings at half the standard rate. Learn more here about it: https://khrissteven.com/gohighlevel-summer Why the GoHighLevel Discount Matters NowGoHighLevel addresses a widespread challenge in the digital marketing landscape: fragmented tools and overlapping software subscriptions. By combining core functionalities like CRM, calendar booking, funnel creation, automation, and AI-driven customer engagement into a single platform, GoHighLevel enables users to simplify their technology stack and improve operational efficiency.The platform supports multi-channel automation—including email, SMS, voicemail drops, and AI chat—and integrates phone systems, appointment scheduling, and membership capabilities, all managed from a centralized dashboard.Key Features of the GoHighLevel PlatformGoHighLevel’s strength lies in its ability to offer a wide range of automation and marketing tools under a single, unified system. This approach helps users eliminate redundant software, streamline workflows, and enhance client services—all from one dashboard.Core capabilities include:- White-labeling and SaaS Mode: Agencies can fully rebrand the platform and offer it as a proprietary service to clients. This includes control over user experience, branding, and pricing, allowing for the creation of a custom SaaS offering with minimal technical overhead.- Blueprint-powered Snapshots: A feature designed to save time and improve consistency, Snapshots enable users to replicate entire funnel and automation structures—including landing pages, email workflows, and CRM settings—across multiple sub-accounts. This supports fast onboarding and scalability for agencies managing multiple clients.- Voice and Call Management: Integrated VoIP functionality supports inbound and outbound calling, call recording, click-to-call, and call routing features. This allows users to manage customer communication directly within the platform, streamlining service delivery without external tools.- Workflow and Automation Builder: Users can create multi-step workflows that automate lead nurturing, appointment booking, and follow-up sequences. The drag-and-drop interface makes it accessible for non-technical users while offering deep logic customization for power users.- Reporting Dashboards and Analytics: Each plan includes customizable dashboards that deliver insights into lead conversion, campaign performance, and pipeline progress. These tools support data-driven decision-making for marketing teams and business owners alike.- Scalable Infrastructure: With over 537,000 websites currently powered by GoHighLevel, the platform supports high-demand use cases with consistent performance and availability. Its infrastructure is built to grow alongside its users, whether managing five client accounts or five hundred.HighLevel Discount Access and Eligibility for Elite WeekThe Elite Week extension runs for one final week and applies to all monthly billing cycles (annual plans excluded). Eligibility includes both new and existing users.To access the 50% discount:- New users: Begin with the platform’s 30-day free trial, then select a plan to apply the Elite Week discount- Existing users: Upgrade or transition to a different plan during the Elite Week periodA Platform Designed to Support GrowthSince its launch in 2018, GoHighLevel has developed into a robust SaaS provider serving agencies, consultants, and small businesses. With over 7.3 million monthly site visits, it ranks among the top marketing platforms in the United States.The system is structured for high-volume use and offers:- A unified toolkit for CRM, communication, AI automation, and content management- Unlimited users, contacts, and campaigns under each pricing tier- Custom dashboards and support for reselling branded automation services- Compliance features like HIPAA options and double opt-in tools for international usage- This infrastructure supports users at every stage—from freelancers to agencies scaling software-as-a-service offerings.Feedback from the GoHighLevel CommunityGoHighLevel users continue to share how the platform has helped streamline their operations and eliminate reliance on multiple tools:“This is the only software I use—it replaced six tools,” shared digital marketer Billy Gene.Agency professional Debbie DuBois noted, “The white-label mobile app and automation tools elevated how we deliver services to clients.”Social media strategist Andre Lane reported, “Within one month of enabling SaaS Mode, we acquired four new clients through automated lead workflows.”About the HighLevel 30-Day Free TrialSeparate from the Elite Week discount, new users can begin their GoHighLevel journey with a 30-day free trial. This trial grants full access to the platform’s core tools—including CRM, funnels, automations, content generation, and AI capabilities—allowing users to evaluate the system before any billing cycle begins.==> To Get The Discount Promo, Please Click Here to Sign up & Save Platform Overview and Innovation CommitmentFounded in 2018, GoHighLevel offers a full-service SaaS platform designed for agencies, marketers, and entrepreneurs. The system combines CRM, white-labeling, campaign automation, and AI tools into one integrated platform, enabling users to manage lead capture, outreach, and conversion from a unified environment.As of 2025, GoHighLevel supports over 500,000 global users and integrates with more than 1,000 external applications. Its infrastructure includes:- Scalable dashboards and advanced APIs- HIPAA-compliant features and secure cloud hosting- Omnichannel communication tools for customer engagement- Weekly product updates with input from its active user communityThe platform maintains a public uptime dashboard and continues to evolve based on community feedback, helping users adapt to changing technology trends.Who Is KhrisDigital?KhrisDigital is a digital marketing and SEO-focused brand created by Khris Steven, an entrepreneur and affiliate marketing strategist. The KhrisDigital brand offers tools, tutorials, and insights designed to help marketers, consultants, and online entrepreneurs grow their businesses using proven SEO and AI strategies and technology.Through content, product reviews, and hands-on guides, Khris of KhrisDigital provides educational resources on automation platforms like GoHighLevel, emphasizing practical implementation and real-world results.Disclosure: KhrisDigital is an independent entity from HighLevel and not an agent or employee. And he may receive compensation if you sign up through links in this release. The opinions expressed here are our own and are not official statements from HighLevel Inc.About GoHighLevelGoHighLevel is a SaaS technology provider committed to supporting agencies and service-based businesses with tools that centralize marketing, sales, and operations. Through its automation engine, AI suite, CRM functionality, and white-label features, GoHighLevel helps users scale with efficiency and cost control.Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company’s mission is to simplify complex marketing operations and offer flexible, accessible automation to businesses worldwide.

