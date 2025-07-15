Curtis Duffy on FireProof: An In-Person Memoir Launch with Journalist Sylvia Perez: Tickets Available NOW
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- He's part of an elite group of chefs that make up less than 1% of people in the restaurant world. Chicago Chef Curtis Duffy is known for creating 2 and 3 star Michelin restaurants. Behind the accolades lies a life of unimaginable pain and resilience.
On August 4th, his story is told as he launches his memoir called FireProof. Veteran Chicago Journalist Sylvia Perez is proud to host the first live Chicago interview digging deep into his story, and tickets are now available on Tock for purchase.
Join Sylvia and Chef Duffy at his beautiful After bar as he sits down to share his story: unfiltered, honest, and heartfelt. The FireProof memoir depicts his life growing up in an abusive childhood that culminated with the horrific tragedy of his parents murder suicide. But despite the odds, this is a story of triumph over heartache and what it takes to use the past not as an excuse but instead as a drive to make you and the people who surround you the best you can possibly be.
This one-night-only event, presented by Tock, offers an unmatched opportunity to hear Duffy’s story in his own words, connect with fellow food enthusiasts, and be part of a live podcast experience that celebrates the power of perseverance—and the joy of a beautifully crafted meal.
Tickets are available now through Tock for $98. Seating is limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly.
Event Details
Date: Monday, August 4, 2025
Venue: After Chicago
Doors Open: 4:30 p.m.
Taping Begins: 5:00 p.m.
Ticket Includes: Admission, a signed copy of Fireproof, beverages, and light bites
Get Your Tickets Here: https://www.exploretock.com/after-chicago/event/private/f9264d4c-b583-4126-823f-047ffa8d38ea
ABOUT SYLVIA PEREZ
Sylvia Perez has spent more than three decades covering news in Chicago. Supper with Sylvia is a podcast that blends her love of storytelling with her deep appreciation for the city’s vibrant food scene. Each episode goes behind the scenes and captures candid conversations with chefs, restaurateurs, and tastemakers who make Chicago one of the world’s most dynamic culinary destinations.
Julie Drost Lokun
The Mediacasters
8473619518 ext.
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.