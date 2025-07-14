Our mission is to develop complete players, technically , tactically , mentally & physically” — Roberto Albuquerque

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oviedo City Soccer Academy Launches Elite Player Development Programs in Oviedo, SpainThe Oviedo City Soccer Academy proudly announces the launch of its premier soccer development programs in the heart of Oviedo, Spain. Aspiring footballers from around the world are invited to train, develop, and compete at the highest level while experiencing the rich football culture of northern Spain.The Academy offers flexible, immersive training experiences with three distinct program lengths: 3 months, 6 months, and 10 months — designed to meet the diverse needs and goals of players at various stages of their development.Players will benefit from top-level coaching by UEFA-licensed professionals, personalized training plans, tactical education, competitive matches against local and regional teams, and full cultural immersion in one of Spain’s most historic cities.“Our mission is to develop complete players — technically, tactically, and personally — while giving them a true taste of what it means to live and play football in Spain,” said Roberto Albuquerque, Academy Director of Oviedo City Soccer Academy. “Whether players stay for a season or a few months, they leave with skills and memories that last a lifetime.”In addition to daily training sessions, the Academy provides Spanish language classes, academic support, and cultural activities, ensuring a well-rounded and transformative experience on and off the field.Applications for the upcoming intake are now open. Limited spots are available to ensure a high-quality, individualized training environment.About Oviedo City Soccer AcademyLocated in Oviedo, Spain, the Oviedo City Soccer Academy is dedicated to nurturing young footballers through elite European training methods, professional coaching, and a commitment to personal growth. The Academy’s mission is to inspire and develop the next generation of global football talent.For media inquiries, program details, or application information, please contact:Roberto Albuquerque,Director, Oviedo City Soccer AcademyEmail: info@oviedocitysocceracademy.comPhone: +34643239439Website: www.oviedocitysocceracademy.com

