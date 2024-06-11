Oviedo City Group Unveils a New Era in Soccer Properties Management
Oviedo City Group stands poised to make a profound impact on the sport,"”USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oviedo City Group, led by former professional soccer player Oscar Albuquerque, marks a significant milestone in soccer management with its launch. Based in the USA, the group aims to revolutionize the management of soccer teams and related properties, leveraging extensive experience and expertise.
Founded on a passion for soccer and a vision for excellence, Oviedo City Group stands as a beacon of innovation in sports management. What began as a dream to unite diverse soccer entities has evolved into a powerhouse of strategic leadership and unmatched expertise.
From its inception, Oviedo City Group has been driven by a commitment to elevate the game, foster talent, and shape the future of soccer worldwide. Our journey has been marked by overcoming challenges and achieving milestones, each step guided by our unwavering dedication to our mission and core values.
At the heart of our success is a team of passionate individuals, united by a shared love for the beautiful game and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We are more than just a management company. We are architects of opportunity, empowering teams and players to reach their full potential.
What sets Oviedo City Group apart is our unwavering focus on innovation and collaboration. We pride ourselves on forging strategic partnerships and pioneering new pathways to success. Our commitment to our clients is steadfast as we strive to exceed expectations and deliver unparalleled results.
As we look to the future, our vision remains clear: to be the premier destination for soccer management, setting new standards of excellence, and leaving a lasting impact on the global soccer community. With each endeavor, we reaffirm our commitment to our clients, our community, and the beautiful game we all cherish.
Join us on this journey of excellence. Together, we will shape the future of soccer and inspire generations to come.
Oviedo City Group is dedicated to the operation and management of soccer teams and associated properties. With a focus on creating new ventures and integrating established entities, the group promises to redefine standards within the industry.
Among the flagship properties merging under the Oviedo City Group umbrella are Oviedo City FC (www.oviedocityfc.com), Oviedo City Soccer Academy (www.oviedocitysocceracademy.com), and International Soccer Dream (www.internationalsoccerdream.com).
"As a reference point in soccer-related businesses globally, Oviedo City Group stands poised to make a profound impact on the sport," stated Oscar Albuquerque, Founder of Oviedo City Group. "Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and strategic growth positions us as a force to be reckoned with in the soccer management landscape."
"I embrace the creation of Oviedo City Group as it will provide us with international growth and recognition of our brand, Oviedo City FC," stated Luis Alvarez Barro, President of Oviedo City FC.
In the coming weeks, Oviedo City Group will unveil additional team properties set to join the group, further solidifying its position as a leader in soccer properties management.
For more information and updates, please visit www.oviedocitygroup.com.
Contact:
Oscar Albuquerque
President/Founder, Oviedo City Group
+34 643 239 439 info@oviedocitygroup.com www.oviedocitygroup.com
Follow Oviedo City Group on Social Media:
• X (Former Twitter): @oviedo_fc
• Facebook: @OviedoCityFC
• Instagram: @oviedocityfc
Oscar Albuquerque
Oviedo City Group
+34 643 23 94 39
Info@oviedocitygroup.com