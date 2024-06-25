International Soccer Dream and Oviedo City Soccer Academy
"We are thrilled to launch International Soccer Dream and Oviedo City Soccer Academy as part of our commitment to developing the next generation of soccer stars" ”USA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oviedo City Group, a leading international soccer management group, is proud to announce the launch of two new initiatives - International Soccer Dream and Oviedo City Soccer Academy. These programs aim to provide young soccer players with the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level, while also focusing on their personal and academic development.
— Oscar Albuquerque
International Soccer Dream is a unique program that offers aspiring soccer players the chance to experience the life of a professional player. Participants will have the opportunity to train with top coaches, play against elite teams, and attend workshops on nutrition, mental health, and career planning. The program will also include cultural and educational activities, giving players a well-rounded experience.
Oviedo City Soccer Academy, on the other hand, is a full-time residential academy for talented young players aged 18+ Located in Oviedo, Spain, the academy will provide a high-quality training environment, state-of-the-art facilities, and a comprehensive Spanish language program. The academy's curriculum is designed to develop players both on and off the field, with a focus on technical, tactical, physical, and mental aspects of the game.
"We are thrilled to launch International Soccer Dream and Oviedo City Soccer Academy as part of our commitment to developing the next generation of soccer stars," said Oviedo City Group President/Founder, Oscar Albuquerque . "Our goal is to provide young players with the best possible training and education, while also helping them grow as individuals. We believe that these programs will not only benefit the players, but also the soccer community as a whole."
International Soccer Dream and Oviedo City Soccer Academy are now accepting applications for their upcoming sessions. Interested players can visit the Oviedo City Group website for more information and to apply. With these new initiatives, Oviedo City Group continues to solidify its position as a leader in the international soccer industry, and looks forward to shaping the future of the sport through these programs.
Oscar Albuquerque
Oviedo City Group
+1 847-452-2799
Info@oviedocitygroup.com