A New Era for Work: Prosperity Of Life Sees Surge in Career Switchers Over 40 Seeking Purpose and Profit

A global community united by bold choices and big visions. Prosperity Of Life distributors gather at the white party during an unforgettable Mediterranean event — where business, lifestyle, and purpose meet. Meaningful conversations, new connections. At every Prosperity Of Life event, moments like this happen — where shared experience leads to lasting transformation. Long-time Prosperity Of Life leaders with new distributors experiencing their first major event. Different chapters, same mission: build a life on your terms. Connection is everything. More than just colleagues, this team has become a tribe — committed to growth, freedom, and living life on purpose.

More professionals over 40 are quitting traditional jobs to join Prosperity Of Life - a global platform offering purpose, profit, and personal freedom.

Prosperity Of Life gave me a vehicle to reinvent not just my career, but my entire lifestyle. I now work from anywhere, set my own schedule, and have a renewed sense of purpose.” — Julie Spring

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global media and education company leads the wave of midlife professionals turning to digital entrepreneurship.A growing number of professionals over the age of 40 are ditching traditional career paths in favor of more purpose-driven, flexible, and profitable work - and they’re finding their way to Prosperity Of Life , a global personal leadership and entrepreneurship education company that’s reshaping what work looks like in midlife and beyond. Founded by industry veterans Shane Krider, Rachel Krider, and Gregory Strom, Prosperity Of Life has seen a dramatic uptick in enrollments and business partnerships from individuals aged 40 to 65 in the past 18 months. Many are former corporate executives, educators, health professionals, and business owners seeking greater autonomy, income potential, and alignment with their personal values.“We’re witnessing a professional awakening,” said Rachel Krider, co-founder and head of global marketing for Prosperity Of Life. “People in their 40s, 50s and even 60s are no longer content to settle for burnout, bureaucracy, or glass ceilings. They want meaningful work, time freedom, and the ability to build wealth - and we’ve built a platform that enables exactly that.”Prosperity Of Life offers high-ticket digital education programs focused on personal leadership, mindset, and entrepreneurship - paired with a leveraged business model that enables individuals to work remotely, earn performance-based income, and tap into a global community of like-minded professionals.According to recent internal data, over 68% of new business associates joining the company since January 2024 have been aged 40 and above - a notable shift that challenges stereotypes about digital entrepreneurship being the exclusive domain of millennials or Gen Z.This demographic shift comes at a time when global workforce dynamics are changing rapidly. Layoffs, age discrimination, and a growing dissatisfaction with traditional career paths have accelerated the desire for alternative income streams and location-independent lifestyles.“Many of our most successful associates started with no prior experience in digital marketing or online business,” added Krider. “What they did have was life experience, leadership capacity, and the courage to do something different. That’s what sets them apart.”With events scheduled across 11 cities in 2025 and an expanding global reach across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia, Prosperity Of Life is poised to continue leading the charge in what it calls “the new work era” - one defined by freedom, fulfillment, and financial sovereignty.About Prosperity Of LifeProsperity Of Life is a global media and education company offering transformational programs in personal leadership, wealth creation, and entrepreneurial growth. Founded in 2010, the company serves individuals in over 150 countries and is known for its high-impact digital products, luxury destination events, and global distributor network.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.