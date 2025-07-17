IHFRA’s new LINK Ambassador Program Seeks to Unite the Industry with Collective Momentum

Through a combined mission to empower, support, and advocate for independent home furnishings reps, IHFRA has breathed new life into its LINK Ambassador Program. Steve Allegrezza, IHFRA Executive Director is incredibly proud of the work his team has done to breathe new life into the LINK Ambassador Program. Armen Living, will host IHFRA's Atlanta Member Meet-up + Happy Hour, on Tuesday, July 15, from 4-6pm in AmericasMart Bldg 1-6-A-2. IHFRA invites industry professionals to a Las Vegas Member Meet on Saturday, July 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the new Circa Resort & Casino in their Overhang Bar. In anticipation for Fall High Point Market, IHFRA is sharing details on their October 24, 2025 event to celebrate the 29th Annual Furniture Industry Awards Gala (FIAG), which will take place at 6:00 PM, at the Qubein Conference Center.

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Home Furnishings Representatives Association (IHFRA) is excited to announce new details on the rebirth of its LINK Ambassador Program.As longtime supporter and Executive Committee member, IHFRA’s President Cynthia Heathcoe, has been instrumental in relaunching the LINK Ambassador Program.“Our LINK Ambassador Program is about Collective Momentum,” said Heathcoe, “The best reps don’t just sell—they lead. They elevate brands, educate retailers, and turn challenges into opportunities. LINK gives them the platform to do that work on a bigger stage, while inspiring reps from across our industry and at every level of their careers.”Through a combined mission to empower, support, and advocate for independent home furnishings reps, IHFRA has breathed new life into its LINK Ambassador Program, with a shared vision that is creating momentum that strengthens a path forward and fosters a stronger, more connected industry. “Being a Link Ambassador is not only ideal for a sales representative to lead by example but also combines the support of product manufacturers, supply chain managers, lifestyle design studios, marketing firms, and much more into one platform supporting the heart and soul of our industry…sales. Everyone can take advantage of these programs as they are advantageous for our industry’s growth.” shared Heather Bolick, IHFRA Membership Chair, LINK Co-Chair, and Senior VP of Sales for Man Wah, “Our enhanced team of highly influential Ambassadors truly create the “LINK” between the many channels within the furniture industry. “IHFRA’s LINK stands for, L – Liaison: Be the bridge between IHFRA, reps, and manufacturers, I – Influence: Be an Advocate for IHFRA and its initiatives, N – Network: Build and strengthen relationships with reps, retailers, manufacturers, and industry professionals. K – Key Partnerships: Identify and cultivate Key Partnerships and relationships with manufacturers and service providers. Each of IHFRA’s LINK Ambassadors lead by example and serve as exemplary examples in their community, and whose career experience provides guidance and insight to fellow home furnishings reps. IHFRA’s LINK Ambassadors also encourage new membership, emphasising the expansion of member benefits, and initiatives, and seeks to open doors to collaboration, and innovation with the manufacturing companies that shape our industry.“This isn’t a recognition platform. It’s a leadership movement. Our LINK ambassadors aren’t chosen to elevate themselves—they’re here to elevate us. They represent some of the most engaged, respected, and connected reps in the business. These professionals already lead with influence inside their organizations —and now, IHFRA is helping direct that influence toward building stronger, more unified partnerships across the industry.” Heathcoe explained, “In many ways, LINK is also a revival of IHFRA’s earlier Ambassador efforts—first championed by past IHFRA President Geoff Weed, who now proudly serves as a LINK Ambassador himself. This new chapter honors that foundation while evolving to meet the needs of today’s reps and partners. “On a recent episode of IHFRA’s podcast, Cynthia Heathcoe spoke with podcast host and IHFRA Chairman, Ray Allegrezza, about her role as the organization's new President, her initiatives and goals for this year as well as discussing the rebirth of the LINK Ambassador Program. “This is just the beginning,” said Heathcoe. “As we face rapid changes in our industry, we need to focus on offering leaders who know how to build connection, support, and forward momentum. With LINK, we’re creating a force multiplier—people who aren’t just in the industry, but for the industry. That’s what progress looks like.”Heathcoe shared one of the primary goals for relaunching the LINK Ambassador Program, is to connect members with experienced mentors to promote community and peer support. LINK Ambassador and past IHFRA President Geoff Weed, commented,“LINK takes individual excellence and turns it into shared momentum. Because real leadership isn’t about what you get—it’s about what you give. And these ambassadors are giving back in a way that lifts the entire industry.”The completely reimagined LINK program, has evolved from its earlier version, to now blend mentorship, education, and opportunities, with critical tools needed to expand the reps reach and grow their members network, from the support and stewardship of Geoff Weed, and Michael Lesser. "Being part of the LINK program feels like coming full circle. I was one of the original Ambassadors when this idea first launched, and now, a decade later, it’s evolved into something even more impactful.” shared Michael Lesser, Lead Ambassador, LINK Program, “LINK isn’t just about visibility—it’s about connection. We’re building stronger bridges between reps, retailers, and manufacturers, and creating new ways for members to get involved and stay relevant. It’s an exciting time to be part of IHFRA, and I’m proud to help lead the charge."Steve Allegrezza, IHFRA Executive Director commented, “I’m incredibly proud of the work our team has done to breathe new life into the LINK Ambassador Program. Under Cynthia’s steady leadership, Mike’s unwavering passion, and with the strategic insight and deep industry relationships brought by Heather Bolick, our Membership Chair and LINK Co-Chair, we’ve built something that’s not only meaningful but also built to last. This reimagined LINK program allows us to deepen our connection with members, create more impactful peer-to-peer relationships, and open new doors to mentorship, collaboration, and industry growth.”Connecting IHFRA's community at Summer Events includes a variety of engagements aimed at providing meaningful networking opportunities at spirited happy hours with helpful resources to connect members and industry professionals. Partnering with contemporary furniture manufacturer Armen Living, IHFRA will host a Member Meet-up + Happy Hour, on Tuesday, July 15, from 4-6pm in their AmericasMart showroom in Atlanta, in Bldg 1-6-A-2. RSVP to join in the fun!IHFRA invites its members to a Las Vegas Member Meet on Saturday, July 26 from 5:30-7:00 pm at the new Circa Resort & Casino in their Overhang Bar. IHFRA’s Executive Director Steve Allegrezza will also co-host a special event, during Las Vegas Market on Sunday, July 27, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m at Armen Living’s showroom B762. This event will raise a collective glass in celebration of one of their own, Steve Riley (Armen Living, Key Accounts) on his being named as this year’s 'Pillar of the Industry'. Both events invite market buyers, industry peers, IHFRA members and industry professionals to enjoy light bites, specialty cocktails, mocktails, and a full bar.IHFRA Fall Event Schedule includes the 29th Annual Furniture Industry Awards Gala (FIAG), which will take place on Friday, October 24, 2025, at 6:00 PM, at the Qubein Conference Center and Arena. FIAG is the premier celebration in the home furnishings industry, bringing together leaders and innovators for an unforgettable evening of recognition and connection. This year’s theme, “Mission Possible,” honors the leaders who have built reputations on growth, innovation, and overcoming adversity, even in uncertain times. 2025 Honorees include: • Retailer of the Year: Furniture Mart • Pillar of the Industry: Steve Riley • Icon Award: Mark Phillips, Phillips Collection • Distinguished Service Award: Matt Keepers • Legacy Rep Award: Ted Weisbach • Rising Star Award: Meghan Crandall. To learn more and show your support: By Purchasing tickets • Becoming a sponsor • Place a celebratory ad visit: https://ihfra.org/fiag-2025/ About IHFRA- https://ihfra.org/who-we-are/ At IHFRA, our purpose is clear: to empower, support, and advocate for our members in the home furnishings industry.Headquartered in the furniture capital of the world, High Point, North Carolina, IHFRA is a member-based, not-for-profit 501(C)(6) trade association committed to the continuous growth and success of its members. IHFRA’s President, Cynthia Heathcoe speaks with podcast host and IHFRA Chairman, Ray Allegrezza,

