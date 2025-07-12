Nebraska Judicial Branch Launches Request for Proposal (RFP) – Cloud-Based Power BI Reporting Platform

The Nebraska Judicial Branch, through the Administrative Office of the Courts & Probation (AOCP), has officially issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) for a Cloud-Based Power BI Reporting Platform. This initiative is seeking qualified technology vendors to support the development and implementation of a modern cloud-based data integration and reporting environment. It is a key component of AOCP’s broader efforts to improve judicial data accessibility, interoperability, and evidence-based decision-making across Courts and Probation statewide. This project is sponsored by funding awarded by the State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP), sponsored by the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA).

This RFP invites proposals from vendors with proven experience in cloud architecture, data pipeline development, and integration of disparate case management systems. The selected vendor will be responsible for designing and implementing a secure and scalable environment that brings together data sourced from two primary legacy systems: JUSTICE (serving the Court) and NPACS (serving Probation) into a unified Power BI platform for analytics and reporting.

AOCP seeks innovative partners to build an environment compliant with state and federal data privacy and security standards and adaptable to technology and stakeholder changes.

Proposals must be submitted electronically in accordance with the instructions and requirements set forth in the Request for Proposal (RFP) for a Cloud-Based Power BI Reporting Platform.

Responses are due by August 10, 2025 , at 11:59 pm .

AOCP Primary contact regarding this RFP :

David Vann

Grants & Contract Manager

david.vann@nejudicial.gov

402-471-4981