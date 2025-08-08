Douglas County Probation Partners with Omaha Parks and Recreation for Hanscom Park Clean-Up

In collaboration with Omaha Parks and Recreation, the Douglas County Probation Office recently took part in a clean-up initiative at Hanscom Park in Omaha. The event brought together Sixteen clients and nine probation staff to pick up litter, trim trees, and help enhance the beauty of the public space.

The Douglas County Probation Office organizes park clean-ups several times a year, providing clients with meaningful community service opportunities while giving back to the community. These events also help foster stronger connections between probation officers and clients, building trust and mutual respect.

The clean-up events are organized by Supervisor Lindsay McGraw, who leads the effort to make a positive impact on both the environment and the community.

For more information on District 4A Douglas County Probation Office contact:

Damon Strong, Chief Probation Officer

Phone: (402) 720-3733

Email: damon.strong@nejudicial.gov

Photos courtesy of District 4A Probation Office.