Douglas County Young Adult Court Graduates Two

The Douglas County Young Adult Court celebrated graduation, on August 6, 2025, at the Douglas County Courthouse in Omaha. Judge James Masteller presided over the ceremony. The court recognized the graduates’ successful completion of an intensive program that encompassed comprehensive mental health treatment, rigorous community supervision, and a commitment to full accountability. Their achievement marks a significant milestone, and their success is proudly honored.

Young Adult Drug Courts offer an alternative path through the criminal justice system for nonviolent, drug-related offenders. These courts operate within the existing judicial framework and employ a specialized team-based approach. Their primary goals are to reduce recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders while enhancing public safety. By using validated risk and need assessments, early and tailored behavioral health treatment, frequent and random drug testing, incentives, sanctions, and other supportive services, these courts aim to improve participants' chances of successful rehabilitation.

Top photo: Judge James Masteller with graduate Keshaun.

Bottom photo: Judge James Masteller with graduate Mohamed.