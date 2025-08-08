Successful Donation Drive Organized by Douglas County and Sarpy County Probation

On May 5, 2025, Douglas County Probation and Sarpy County Probation joined forces to support Project Harmony, an organization dedicated to helping children and families impacted by abuse and neglect. Together, they donated over 400 items to aid in Project Harmony’s mission.

Project Harmony offers a range of preventative services and programs throughout the Omaha community, working to strengthen protections and promote well-being for children.

To make a donation or for additional information, please contact:

Damon Strong, Chief Probation Officer

damon.strong@nejudicial.gov.

Pictured are Probation Officers from Douglas County and Sarpy County.