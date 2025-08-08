Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 412,179 in the last 365 days.

Successful Donation Drive Organized by Douglas County and Sarpy County Probation

On May 5, 2025, Douglas County Probation and Sarpy County Probation joined forces to support Project Harmony, an organization dedicated to helping children and families impacted by abuse and neglect. Together, they donated over 400 items to aid in Project Harmony’s mission.

Project Harmony offers a range of preventative services and programs throughout the Omaha community, working to strengthen protections and promote well-being for children.

To make a donation or for additional information, please contact:

Damon Strong, Chief Probation Officer

damon.strong@nejudicial.gov.

 

Pictured are Probation Officers from Douglas County and Sarpy County.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Successful Donation Drive Organized by Douglas County and Sarpy County Probation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more