ADVA Provides Clarification to Misleading News Report Regarding State Veterans Home Renovation Costs

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is aware of a news report July 10th that misrepresents the intent of a recent emergency Certificate of Need application and states the cost of renovations at the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home in Enterprise without appropriate context. The ADVA was contacted by the reporter, but the story was published prior to the reporter receiving a response from the department.

“It’s disappointing to see misleading information presented to the public, especially when it concerns the care of our veterans and the responsible use of taxpayer dollars,” said ADVA Commissioner Jeff Newton. “Renovations and repairs to the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home is a complex project with many moving pieces. We encourage all media outlets to verify facts with our department before publication and provide necessary context in its reporting as we continue to always be available to provide accurate and timely information.”

Thursday’s news report focuses on an emergency Certificate of Need application, Project No. AL2025-016E, that ADVA submitted to the State Health Planning and Development Agency (SHPDA) on June 27 for the remediation, repair, and restoration of the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home. The amount provided on the application was specified with the intention to ensure all repairs for the $115 million facility are covered. The application was submitted prior to reconstruction estimates, which should be finalized in the coming weeks.

“In the Certificate of Need process, estimates of costs are given in the initial application, and are presented based on costs at the time the application is filed. The final cost report is a showcase of the actual dollars spent on the project, which will be submitted at completion,” said Emily Marsal, Executive Director of SHPDA.

Following the fire on April 16, ADVA’s first priority regarding the facility was mitigation. The focus next shifted to risk management and insurance reviews and now is transitioning to reconstruction. Funding for repairs will be covered through the Alabama Division of Risk Management and insurance reimbursement.

A majority of the veterans who were moved to the Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation Center remain at the facility today, continuing to receive exceptional care and maintaining their original schedules. At the time of the evacuation, the home had 90 residents. At their request, some veterans have transferred to other state veterans homes. There are 74 veterans on the roster, as of July 10.

ADVA is finalizing a timeline for repairs and plans to notify families next week when they should expect their loved ones may return to the Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins State Veterans Home. The timeline will be released publicly afterward.