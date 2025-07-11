Dock upgrade begins at C.J. Strike-Narrows; public access closed until Aug. 1

The following is a news release from Idaho Power

BRUNEAU, Idaho – Idaho Power’s recreation access point in the section of C.J. Strike Reservoir known as The Narrows, is closed until Aug. 1 while the company upgrades the docks there.

Contractors began work July 10 to replace stationary piers with floating docks. The new docks will be better suited to withstand changing water levels and the frequent winds at the reservoir.

The closure area (shown on the map below) is on the left bank of the Bruneau River upstream from where it enters the reservoir. Signs have been placed at the Highway 78 access road and the access road from Cottonwood Campground, alerting visitors to the closure. (Google map link.)

This is the first of three dock upgrade projects Idaho Power has scheduled this year. Docks at Loveridge Bridge and Cottonwood Campground will be replaced later this summer and fall. The company upgraded docks at its North Park Campground at C.J. Strike last year.

C.J. Strike Reservoir is a popular family recreation destination, offering 7,500 acres of water for fishing, boating, and skiing. Idaho Power operates four parks along the reservoir. Day-use of the company’s recreational facilities is free. Overnight camping reservations can be made at idahopower.com/camping.

Named after former Idaho Power President C.J. Strike, the power plant was completed in 1952. Located on the Snake River southwest of Mountain Home, Idaho, at river mile 494.0, the plant’s three generators have a total nameplate generating capacity of 82,800 kilowatts.