MPD Searching for Critical Missing Person Eugene Reeder
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 77-year-old Eugene Reeder.
Mr. Reeder was last seen in the 500 block of 6th Street, Northwest, around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, on foot.
Mr. Reeder is described as a Black male, 6’0’’ in height, 180 pounds, with black and grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t shirt, black shoes, and carrying an army book bag. He has a tattoo of a heart on his forearm.
Photos of Mr. Reeder can be seen below:
Anyone who knows where Mr. Reeder is should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.