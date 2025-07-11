Submit Release
MPD Searching for Critical Missing Person Eugene Reeder

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 77-year-old Eugene Reeder.

Mr. Reeder was last seen in the 500 block of 6th Street, Northwest, around 5:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, on foot.

Mr. Reeder is described as a Black male, 6’0’’ in height, 180 pounds, with black and grey hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black pants, a black t shirt, black shoes, and carrying an army book bag. He has a tattoo of a heart on his forearm.

Photos of Mr. Reeder can be seen below:

 

Anyone who knows where Mr. Reeder is should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

